Anticipation Grows Ahead of Rabbi Pinto’s Visit to Israel: Torah Lesson and Selichot in Ashdod

This coming Monday, the 20th of Elul, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto will hold a special Torah lesson at the central "Shuva Yisrael" synagogue in Ashdod. Thousands are expected to attend, arriving from across the country via organized buses, for the opportunity to hear Rabbi Pinto's teachings and receive his blessing. Rabbi Pinto will be accompanied by his sons, Rabbi Yoel Pinto, who is continuing his father’s legacy, and Rabbi Meir Eliyahu. Following the lesson, a special Selichot prayer will take place, led by Rabbi Pinto, during which he will distribute wine and honey, a traditional blessing symbolizing prosperity and success for the upcoming Jewish New Year. This act is seen as a spiritual preparation for the High Holy Days, and many anticipate receiving the blessings. The excitement around the event is palpable, with organizers describing it as one of the most significant gatherings of the Shuva Yisrael community. "Whenever Rabbi Pinto comes to Israel, thousands flock to hear his Torah and receive his blessing," they explain. "At Monday’s event, every participant will have the chance to be blessed by him."

(credit: Shuva Israel) Later in the week, on Thursday, the 23rd of Elul, Rabbi Pinto and his son, Rabbi Yoel, will lead the Global Zohar Study completion event in Israel. This will mark the third annual celebration of this event, held on the 25th of Elul, the day tradition recognizes as the creation of the world. The event signifies the completion of the study of thousands of volumes of the Zohar, a central Kabbalistic text, by over 10,000 participants worldwide. In addition, Rabbi Pinto has announced that he will, for the first time, spend Rosh Hashanah in Uman, at the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, joined by thousands of his students from around the world. Following this, on Yom Kippur, Rabbi Pinto will be in Jerusalem, where he will lead the sacred prayers alongside his students, continuing a long-standing tradition in his community. This anticipated visit to Israel, along with the significant spiritual events planned, has stirred great excitement among his followers. The week promises to be filled with powerful teachings, communal prayers, and meaningful blessings as the Jewish people prepare for the upcoming High Holy Days.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel