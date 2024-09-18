Documentation: Rabbi Pinto strengthens the residents of sunny Isles Beach

Last night, a moving event took place at the 'Shuva Israel' yeshiva in Sunny Isles Beach, honoring the great sage Rabbi Yosef Chaim, known as the Ben Ish Chai. The local community and dignitaries gathered for a Torah lesson and the recitation of Selichot prayers.

(credit: Shuva Israel) Rabbi Yishayahu Pinto shared inspiring words, emphasizing the importance of the Ben Ish Chai's teachings for future generations. He called upon the audience to deepen their faith and observance, especially as the High Holidays approach. His message resonated strongly, highlighting the lasting impact of the Ben Ish Chai on Jewish tradition.

(credit: Shuva Israel) The event took place at the newly established yeshiva, which has quickly become a spiritual center for the local community. After Rabbi Pinto’s words of encouragement, the attendees participated in a heartfelt Selichot prayer, reflecting on his guidance about preparation and seeking forgiveness during this important time of year.

As a reminder, Rabbi Pinto will be visiting Israel next week. On Monday, a mass Selichot event will be held at the Shuva Israel yeshiva in Ashdod, and on Thursday, a historic gathering will take place at the Western Wall, where a Torah scroll will be dedicated, followed by the completion of thousands of volumes of the Zohar.

