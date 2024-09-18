In memory of Mrs. Cherna Moskowitz, of blessed memory

Bs"d

"Fortunate is the one who is wise to the poor" - this verse, which opens Psalm 41 in Tehillim, begins with perplexing words. In facing the "poor," poverty, and distress, the verse offers salvation in the form of the "wise." Why the wise? Why not the person of kindness? Or the person with a heart? King David, the sweet singer of Israel, teaches us through his eternal words a profound lesson: Giving indeed originates from the heart, but it is the mind that directs it to the right place, at the right time, and in the best possible way. Mrs. Cherna Moskowitz, of blessed memory, was the living embodiment of this lofty idea. Cherna possessed a broad and generous heart, deep wisdom, and far-reaching vision. She knew how to "be wise to the poor" in the broadest sense—to everyone who needs support, strengthening, and nurturing. While she contented herself with little, Cherna gave others her entire heart and soul.

Her wisdom manifested in her ability to identify needs others might not always notice. For instance, she chose to support hospitals, especially in the periphery - in the north and south of Israel, places most in need of attention and resources, even if far from the media's eye.

Cherna and her late husband, Irving, of blessed memory, always thought on a grand scale. She didn't limit herself to thinking about the present but always looked ahead to the future. Cherna not only believed in great values, but she was among the few who actively promoted them in significant and impressive ways. She placed great importance on Jewish and Zionist education. She supported many educational institutions, from kindergartens to universities, believing that investment in education is the key to a better future for the people of Israel and the State of Israel.

Cherna understood the importance of strengthening security and settlement in the Land of Israel as the mission of the current generation in the chain of Jewish generations. Jerusalem, which she saw as the gateway to Heaven, was especially close to her heart. She worked tirelessly for its strength and development, supporting educational, cultural, and religious institutions, as well as projects for the city's development and preserving its heritage. No ambitious project or challenge was too great for her when these goals were at stake.

Cherna and Irving, of blessed memory, were two messengers of goodness, dedicating their lives, wealth, and strength for the sake of our people and our land. There is hardly a place in Israel or the Jewish world where their generous hearts did not reach or where their contributions did not assist.

With her passing, Cherna Moskowitz leaves a rich legacy of wise and meaningful giving. She taught us to "be wise to the poor," to combine generosity, wisdom, and long-term vision to benefit the people of Israel, the Land of Israel, and the Torah of Israel. Her memory will continue illuminating our path and reminding us of the power inherent in combining a loving heart and an understanding mind.

May her memory be blessed.

Written by Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites.