A year after the October 7 tragedy: Mass selichot prayer and Torah dedication at the Western Wall

On October 7, 2024, a significant ceremony will take place at the Western Wall to honor the memory of those who lost their lives in the October 7 terror attack and the Iron Swords War. The event will feature a mass Selichot prayer and the dedication of a Torah scroll written in tribute to the victims. The ceremony will be broadcast live, reaching millions in Israel and worldwide.

This gathering marks the first anniversary of the massacre, bringing together thousands, including freed hostages, IDF soldiers, security forces, bereaved families, and evacuees. The Torah scroll, initiated by Haim Taib, founder and president of the Menomadin Foundation, has been carefully written throughout the past year to commemorate those who perished. It has traveled to the sites of the attacks in southern Israel and other notable locations, including Auschwitz, as a reminder of the commitment to remembering and honoring the victims. Israeli soldiers and Ultra-Orthodox Jews at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site in the Old City of Jerusalem, July 10, 2024. (Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

At the ceremony, the final letters of the Torah will be inscribed by former hostages, bereaved families, and survivors, after which the scroll will be placed in the Holy Ark at the Western Wall as part of the central Selichot service. The event is expected to draw large crowds from across Israeli society, uniting participants in shared remembrance and prayer on this solemn day.

"Simchat Torah was violently interrupted on October 7, 2023, when terrorists took the lives of so many of our people," said Taib. "This Torah embodies the strength and unity of the Jewish people, dedicated to the memory of those lost on that fateful day and during the war. I invite everyone to join us for this deeply meaningful event at the Western Wall."

Led by Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites, the ceremony will serve as a national moment of reflection and remembrance, symbolizing resilience, unity, and hope for the future.