WATCH: Special Selichot ceremony at the Western Wall

The Special Selichot ceremony at the Western Wall will take place on the one-year anniversary of the October 7 attacks, marking a day of remembrance and reflection. This solemn event will bring together individuals from various backgrounds to honor the victims and acknowledge the profound impact of that day on the community and the nation.

Selichot, a series of penitential prayers recited during the High Holy Days, will be especially significant this year as it intertwines with the collective grief and resilience felt throughout the past year. Attendees will gather at the iconic Western Wall, a site of deep spiritual significance, to offer prayers for healing and unity. The ceremony aims to foster a sense of togetherness, reminding participants of the importance of solidarity and compassion in the face of adversity as the community navigates the aftermath of the attacks.