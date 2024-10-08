'We shall stand together, and win': Emotional Torah dedication ceremony at the Western Wall

As the first, heartbreaking anniversary of the October 7 attack came to an end, the Western Wall became the scene of a moving Torah dedication ceremony, marking the culmination of a year-long initiative in memory of the victims of the massacre and the fallen soldiers of the Iron Swords War.

The event, moderated and broadcast live in Israel and around the world, featured the traditional Seven Hakafot (Torah processions), with each round led by a prominent figure who became a symbol over this past year.

The first Hakafa was led by Haim Taib, Founder and President of the Menomadin Foundation, who initiated the Torah scroll initiative.

An illustrative image of a Torah scroll and a shofar for Yom Kippur. (credit: INGIMAGE)

Taib, honored for his contributions of advancing Israeli unity, shared: "This Torah is a symbol of our resilience, inspired by the heroes who rose from the ashes after October 7. It represents the strength we find in unity."

Torah procession honors resilience

Tamir Idan, Chairman of the Sdot Negev Regional Council, led the second Hakafa, representing the southern Israeli communities that suffered during the attacks. “We honor the steadfastness of these residents who, despite the ongoing threats, continue to rebuild their lives," Idan said.

Other participants included Shai Tzohar, uncle of Omer Neutra, a soldier taken hostage on October 7th; Dovie Maisel, VP Operations of United Hatzalah; Dr. Yechiel Leiter, father of a fallen soldier; and Israel Ben Shitrit, a wounded IDF soldier.

The final Hakafa was led by the Nadvorna Rebbe, who blessed the assembled crowd and the Jewish people, bringing a spiritual conclusion to the emotional event. Following the culmination of the processions, the Torah Scroll was placed in the Holy Ark.