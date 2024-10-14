1700 people join Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto for Yom Kippur prayers in Jerusalem

This year, around 1,700 people gathered for Yom Kippur prayers held at the Leonardo Plaza Hotel in Jerusalem, led by Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto. Alongside Rabbi Pinto were his family members, including his brother Rabbi Menachem Pinto, his son and successor Rabbi Yoel Moshe Pinto, and his son Meir Eliyahu Pinto. This event is considered one of the largest spiritual gatherings Jerusalem has seen in recent years. Attendees came from all over Israel, and even from abroad, to join Rabbi Pinto in prayer.

Devotees of Rabbi Pinto noted, “Such a massive gathering on Yom Kippur has not been seen in the past decade, and the numbers continue to grow each year. The Ne'ila prayer, the climax of the day, was marked by an atmosphere of seriousness and unity, with thousands of voices merging into one powerful song,” they said.

(credit: Shuva Israel) Before the holiday began, hundreds of worshippers passed before Rabbi Pinto to receive his blessing, and each was given a special honey cake, symbolizing a sweet and successful year ahead. At the end of the holiday, the blessing of the moon was recited with the rabbi and the multitude of worshippers. Following this, Rabbi Pinto led the Havdalah ceremony and shared words of encouragement and moral teachings.

