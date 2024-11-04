The Power of Baba Sali’s Prayer

The captivating story of the power of Rabbi Yisrael Abuhatzeira, known as “Baba Sali,” is taken from the upcoming book “Stories of the Rif” and was shared by Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto in one of his lessons. The story illustrates how Baba Sali’s holy personality and influence continue to inspire the Jewish people to this day, connecting his prayer to the spirit of King Hezekiah.

“Our esteemed ancestor,” Rabbi Pinto shared, “Rabbi Yisrael Abuhatzeira, known as ‘Baba Sali,’ was born on Rosh Hashanah, as a descendant of the revered Abuhatzeira family. When he was born, his father, Rabbi Masoud, wished to name him Yaakov, after his grandfather, ‘Abir Yaakov.’ Yet, out of respect and reverence, he decided to name him Yisrael, so that the name Yaakov would be contained within it, as it is written in Genesis: ‘Your name shall no longer be called Yaakov, but Yisrael.’”

It is said that one day Baba Sali approached Rabbi Mordechai Sharabi and asked him to inquire in heaven about the root of his soul. A few days later, Rabbi Mordechai returned with the answer: “Your soul is the soul of King Hezekiah.” Additionally, he shared that Baba Sali’s grandfather, Rabbi Yaakov Abuhatzeira, had given his blessing that anyone seeking a blessing from Baba Sali would find it fulfilled, and would receive great salvation.

Baba Sali’s life was filled with acts of holiness and unwavering dedication. It is told that when he was thirteen, he was kidnapped by an Arab tribe that demanded a large ransom. His father, Rabbi Masoud, refused to send soldiers to rescue him out of concern for his safety, and instead paid a substantial sum to secure his release.

Throughout his life, Baba Sali devoted himself to holiness and prayer on behalf of the Jewish people. His stories and prayers continue to offer hope and bring deliverance. He passed away on the 20th of Tevet, the yahrzeit of his grandfather, “Abir Yaakov,” with his grandfather’s holy book in his hands, continuously praying for the redemption of the Jewish people.

“This story,” Rabbi Pinto shared, “illustrates the immense power of prayer and the strength of selfless dedication for others. As King Hezekiah said: ‘Even if a sharp sword rests upon a person’s neck, they should not withhold themselves from mercy.’”

