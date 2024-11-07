‏Why are we not rewarded for Mitzvot in this world?

Rabbi Yeshayahu Pinto’s teachings are renowned across the Jewish world. His lessons combine Hasidic thought and philosophy with practical advice for a better life. Here, we have gathered some insights from his wisdom that resonate in our daily lives. This week’s topic: Parashat Lech Lecha. “וַיֵּלֶךְ אַבְרָם כַּאֲשֶׁר דִּבֶּר אֵלָיו ה׳” – “And Abram went as the Lord had spoken to him.” ‏It is essential to understand a fundamental principle: when a person performs a mitzvah, they do not receive reward for it in this world. A mitzvah is so significant, and its reward so immense, that no material compensation could measure up to its true value. Therefore, the reward for mitzvot is reserved for the World to Come, except for certain mitzvot for which one is rewarded in this life. Given this, how does one gain any reward or source of blessing in this world from the mitzvot they perform?

‏The answer lies in the person’s yearning to fulfill the mitzvah. While the mitzvah itself may not bring reward in this world, the individual’s deep desire and enthusiasm to fulfill it does. Additionally, for mitzvot that one is not obligated to perform, yet chooses to do so, there is also a reward in this world.

‏In this week’s parashah, the Torah says: “וַיֹּאמֶר ה׳ אֶל אַבְרָם לֶךְ לְךָ מֵאַרְצְךָ וּמִמּוֹלַדְתְּךָ וּמִבֵּית אָבִיךָ אֶל הָאָרֶץ אֲשֶׁר אַרְאֶךָּ” – “The Lord said to Abram, ‘Go forth from your land, from your birthplace, and from your father’s house, to the land that I will show you.’” God commanded Abraham to go, and the Torah continues with: “וַיֵּלֶךְ אַבְרָם כַּאֲשֶׁר דִּבֶּר אֵלָיו ה׳” – “And Abram went as the Lord had spoken to him.”

‏We might wonder why the Torah emphasizes that Abraham went and did as he was commanded. After all, wasn’t it clear that he would fulfill God’s command?

‏The explanation is this: When God instructed Abraham to leave his land and his birthplace, Abraham did so with fervor and a powerful desire to fulfill the command. He maintained this enthusiasm all the way through, carrying out the mitzvah precisely as God had instructed. The Torah underscores his enthusiasm by stating that he went “as the Lord had spoken to him,” indicating that he acted with the same intensity and joy he felt when he first heard the command. When a person longs to fulfill a mitzvah, they gain reward in this world.

‏Similarly, when God commanded Abraham to circumcise Isaac, it says: “וַיָּמָל אַבְרָהָם אֶת יִצְחָק בְּנוֹ בֶּן שְׁמֹנַת יָמִים” – “And Abraham circumcised his son Isaac at eight days old.” Commentators ask why it was necessary to specify “eight days.” The answer is that Abraham felt the same passion and eagerness each day of those eight days as he did on the first day when God commanded him to fulfill the mitzvah of circumcision.

‏The Talmud in Menachot (44a) tells the story of a man who was tempted to sin with a woman who demanded a high payment. He approached the situation but, at the last moment, his four tzitzit struck his face, and he immediately backed away. The question is asked: why did the tzitzit intervene to prevent him?

‏Had it been another mitzvah, it may not have been able to protect him from sin. However, tzitzit is unique because it is not a mandatory mitzvah at all times; it only applies when one wears a garment with four corners. Since it is not obligatory, its power is profound, offering a reward even in this world. The man was not required to wear tzitzit, but because he chose to fulfill it, the mitzvah stood by him and saved him from sin.

Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

‏The key lesson is clear: when a person yearns for a mitzvah, performs it joyfully, with warmth and enthusiasm, they gain reward in this world. This is why the evil inclination tries so hard to diminish a person’s zeal for mitzvot, cooling their passion, for in so doing, it prevents them from receiving their reward here. Thus, each person is obligated to exert all their effort in pursuing mitzvot with fervor and enthusiasm, for a mitzvah done with passion and warmth indeed brings reward in this world.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel