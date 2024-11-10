The inspiring story behind the birth of the righteous Rabbi Menachem Mendel of Rimanov

In his new book Sippurei HaRif, based on the teachings of Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, a touching story is presented about the birth of the righteous Rabbi Menachem Mendel of Rimanov. This story, filled with sacrifice, selflessness, and boundless giving, illustrates the path to true greatness.

Rabbi Menachem Mendel’s father worked for a wealthy nobleman who ruled over several towns, enjoying a position of authority akin to that of a “small king.” One day, the nobleman offered the father an opportunity to buy all his assets in the region, which would elevate him to considerable wealth. The father agreed to the deal and began selling his own assets to gather the needed funds. However, on his way to deliver the money to the nobleman, he heard crying from a small house.

Entering the home, he discovered a family in a dire situation: the father of the household had been imprisoned due to overwhelming debts, leaving the family in distress. Without hesitation, Rabbi Menachem Mendel’s father made a selfless decision—rather than securing wealth for himself, he gave away all his money to redeem the imprisoned man, helping to free him from jail. After this act of charity, he realized he had lost his status and even risked his life, knowing the nobleman would likely pursue him. He fled to a distant town, living humbly in a synagogue, dedicating his days to studying Torah and strengthening his spirit through profound devotion.

Years later, a stranger approached him and offered to buy a share in the immense mitzvah of redeeming the captives. The father declined, and only after considerable insistence, the man revealed himself as Elijah the Prophet. Elijah blessed him, promising that in reward for his sacred act, he would be granted a son of unparalleled holiness. A year later, Rabbi Menachem Mendel of Rimanov was born, a revered figure in the Jewish world whose life was devoted to sanctity and spiritual pursuits.

Rabbi Pinto explained that when a person sacrifices, they achieve greatness not only in this world but in the higher realms as well. By giving all one has for a noble cause, one may earn blessings and moments of profound success and joy—sometimes in future generations or through extraordinary spiritual achievements for their children.

Rabbi Menachem Mendel illuminated the world through his righteousness and dedicated his life to Torah and holiness. For twenty-two years, he delivered weekly teachings on the Parashat HaMan, delving into the secrets of livelihood for every Jew. Near the end of his life, he instructed people to light a candle on the day of his hilula (anniversary of passing), promising to be an advocate for those who honor him in this way.

The book “Sippurei HaRif” is set to be published soon.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel