Emotional encounter: Rabbi Pinto meets the late Rabbi Shimon Shapira in Uman

The Jewish world and the Breslov Hasidic community mourn the passing of Rabbi Shimon Shapira zt”l, a revered leader of Breslov Hasidism, who passed away at the age of 76 after collapsing at his home in Jerusalem.

Rabbi Shapira was renowned for his piety, holiness, unwavering faith in God, dedication to Torah study, and his warm and welcoming demeanor towards everyone he encountered.

Despite his severe illness and frailty, Rabbi Shapira made the arduous journey to Uman this past Rosh Hashanah to be near the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov zt”l.

During his stay in Uman, Rabbi Shapira received a visit from Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto. The two spiritual leaders engaged in a heartfelt conversation about Torah and faith. (credit: Shuva Israel)

Rabbi Pinto shared stories about his teacher, Rabbi Shmuel Auerbach zt”l, while both exchanged warm blessings. At the height of their discussion, Rabbi Shimon Shapira zt”l broke into heart-wrenching tears as he spoke about the exile of the Divine Presence and his fervent hope for the complete repentance of the Jewish people.

Rabbi Pinto was accompanied by his close associate, international Hasidic figure Yaakov Plitschkin, and other disciples. The poignant moment between these two spiritual giants was captured on video, offering a glimpse into their deep connection and shared faith.

