Rabbi Yoel Pinto: “People used to talk to each other; Today, we’re drowning in a communication”

Last night, a powerful lecture took place in Jerusalem, led by Rabbi Yoel Pinto, the son and successor of Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, and attended by the head of the Shuva Israel Yeshiva in Jerusalem, Rabbi Chaim Arden.

In his remarks, Rabbi Yoel Pinto focused on the challenges of our modern era, emphasizing the overwhelming influence of the vast amounts of information that surround individuals in today’s world.

Rabbi Pinto began by highlighting the differences between generations:

“In the past, most people’s thoughts revolved around themselves: Am I happy? Am I fulfilled? How are my life circumstances unfolding? Conversations were personal, centered on the essence of life and what genuinely mattered to the individual. Today, things are completely different. A person steps outside and is immediately bombarded by an unimaginable amount of information—advertisements, news, and messages from every direction. Even a simple conversation between two people, which once focused on their personal lives, has now shifted to an endless array of external topics that have no direct connection to them.”

He explained how this overflow of information robs individuals of inner peace:

“We are exposed to a massive flood of data—images, news, and constant updates—leaving no time to pause and reflect. Even a short outing turns into an onslaught of advertisements and ideas about what to buy, use, or enjoy. This information is mostly external, unrelated to the core of one’s life. The result? Perpetual unrest, confusion, and a lack of focus on what truly matters.”

Rabbi Pinto elaborated on how excessive communication has affected human relationships:

“In the past, people sat together and discussed their lives—what they were going through, and matters that strengthened and supported one another. Today, as media consumption grows, conversations are filled with external topics—global news, distant stories—rather than what genuinely impacts their lives. This flood of information damages the simplicity of human connections, which should be based on personal sharing and genuine care for one another.”

A Call to Refocus on the Essentials

“In this generation, where we are surrounded by endless noise, it is crucial to pause. We must redirect our focus inward—toward our souls, our authentic relationships, and our connection with the Creator. Without this, a person risks losing themselves in the overwhelming sea of information.”

The lecture left a profound impression on attendees, many of whom expressed gratitude for Rabbi Pinto’s insight and guidance in navigating the challenges of the modern world.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel