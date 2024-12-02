Rabbi Yeshayahu Pinto to his disciples: The grave of Rabbi David Levy zt”l works miracles

Today marks the yahrzeit (anniversary of passing) of Rabbi David Levy zt”l, a revered scholar of the “Shuva Yisrael” yeshiva, who tragically passed away five years ago on Friday, the 1st of Kislev, in a tragic accident in Casablanca, Morocco.

During a lecture, his mentor and teacher, Rabbi Yeshayahu Pinto, issued a heartfelt call to all the disciples of the “Shuva Yisrael” yeshiva. He urged them to dedicate their Torah study to the elevation of Rabbi David’s pure soul and to visit his gravesite at the cemetery in Ashdod.

Rabbi Pinto spoke at length about Rabbi David’s unique character, describing him as, “An angel of God, adorned with lofty traits and exalted virtues, holy, and self-sacrificing. He is one of those individuals whose very presence justifies our existence in this world, as we merited to nurture such a disciple within the sacred halls of the Shuva Yisrael yeshiva.” (credit: Shuva Israel)

The rabbi recounted Rabbi Levy’s extraordinary devotion, noting that he dedicated his life to strengthening the Jewish people and serving God. Rabbi Pinto even likened him to some of the greatest sages in Jewish history: “He revived and inspired countless beloved souls. Like the holy and righteous ones—Rabbi Akiva and his companions—who sacrificed their lives to sanctify God’s name, so did Rabbi David Levy.”

Rabbi Pinto also shared that Rabbi David’s gravesite has become a beacon of salvation:

“Many individuals facing severe hardships were directed to Rabbi David Levy’s grave and experienced supernatural deliverance. Whoever is troubled or in distress should visit the gravesite of Rabbi David Levy and witness great salvation, miracles that transcend the natural order.” (credit: Shuva Israel)

The rabbi made a personal appeal to the public:

“I beseech all members of our holy community to honor the sanctity of Rabbi David Levy’s gravesite. Anyone seeking a match, struggling financially, or facing any problem should visit his grave and witness miracles and wonders. Let it be known that in Ashdod lies a sacred place, akin to the holiest sites in the world—the grave of Rabbi David Levy.”

Rabbi Pinto reflected on that fateful Friday when Rabbi Levy departed this world, sensing the magnitude of the moment:

"We recall that Friday at the gravesite of Rabbi Chaim Pinto, how he bid us farewell, understanding and foreseeing that something monumental was about to happen. And then, as Shabbat entered, he sanctified God's name by surrendering his soul in holiness and purity."

