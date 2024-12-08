Rabbi Pinto bids farewell in tears to five Breslov disciples killed in a car accident in morocco

With tears and heartfelt eulogies, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto bid an emotional farewell late last night in Rabat to five victims of a tragic car accident in Morocco. The deceased were: Moshe Galant, Yisrael Meir Shasha, Rabbi Natan Shapira, Yosef Chaim Teflinski, and Rabbi Shimon Teflinski, all of blessed memory, devout Breslov followers. Rabbi Pinto was accompanied by Israel’s ambassador to Morocco, Yossi Ben-David.

Standing before the five coffins, Rabbi Pinto expressed his profound sorrow:

“We are gripped by immense grief. Five holy and righteous individuals, disciples of Rabbi Jean, who was deeply beloved to us. We are overwhelmed with pain. Just this past Tuesday, we sat together, studied Torah, and spoke about serving God. The unwavering devotion exhibited by these five righteous men was extraordinary. They merited to be emissaries of a sacred mission.”

In his eulogy, Rabbi Pinto continued:

“We cannot grasp the depth of what we are witnessing. On Rosh Hashanah, I served as the sandak at the brit milah of Rabbi Shimon’s son—a truly holy individual. Now, he leaves behind eight children who are orphans. Rabbi Shapira’s family has also been left with eight orphans. This is a profound tragedy, an unparalleled sorrow.”

Rabbi Pinto reflected on the lives and faith of the deceased, saying:

“We stand here before five coffins of holy, righteous, and pure souls who had been praying at the graves of tzadikim, in holiness and devotion alongside their esteemed teacher, Rabbi Jean. They served with unparalleled self-sacrifice and a tremendous love for God. Our hearts are broken, shattered beyond measure. Yet we firmly believe that everything God does is for the good. We pray to the Almighty to grant strength to the orphans, the widow, the parents, and all the grieving families, and to sweeten these harsh decrees.”

The rabbi also expressed gratitude to Morocco’s King and authorities for their swift assistance in handling the victims’ remains and arranging their repatriation to Israel:

“We extend our deepest thanks to the monarchy and to the King, may God grant him long life and enduring success. Morocco’s monarchy exemplifies kindness and compassion. We also thank the righteous ambassador, Yossi Ben-David, for his tireless dedication. May God bless all those involved with success and the mitigation of divine judgments.”

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel