Refusing Milk Saved Them from Death

In this week’s Torah portion, Parashat Vayishlach, the verse “Jacob was greatly afraid and distressed” (Genesis 32:8) invites us to delve into the profound fear and anguish experienced by Jacob. Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, head of the Shuva Yisrael institutions, offers an insightful interpretation of this verse, explaining how Jacob’s fear stemmed from a sense of internal sorrow and worry, which reflected a lapse in his faith and trust in God.

Rabbi Pinto elaborates that when a person feels fear or distress, it may signify a weakness in their trust in the Creator. The belief that “everything God does is for the good” should strengthen a person’s sense of tranquility and security. According to Rabbi Pinto, recognizing that every event in life is part of divine providence allows individuals to face life’s challenges without fear or anxiety, even in difficult or incomprehensible situations.

The Torah describes Jacob as feeling fear because of the distress in his heart. Rabbi Pinto explains that this sorrow was a realization that his spiritual level required an even greater degree of faith in God.

Rabbi Pinto references Rabbi Chaim of Volozhin, who writes in his book Nefesh HaChaim about the transformative power of absolute trust in God. When a person wholeheartedly accepts the yoke of divine sovereignty, they release themselves from worldly concerns and are shielded from harm. The deeper one’s faith and trust in God, the more protected they are from difficulties and hardships.

Rabbi Pinto recounts an inspiring story about the Chatam Sofer, whose unwavering faith saved the Jewish community from a harsh decree. One night, the Chatam Sofer instructed the leader of the Jewish community to meet with the city’s governor immediately, despite the logistical challenges and risks involved.

The Jewish delegation encountered several obstacles on their journey: they struggled to find a boat to cross the river late at night, faced confrontations with guards, and had to justify their arrival to the governor. During the meeting, the governor offered them milk to drink, but they refused, citing the prohibition of chalav akum (milk not supervised by a Jew). A brief investigation revealed that the milk indeed came from a camel rather than a cow, astonishing the governor. Impressed by the truth and integrity of Jewish law, he canceled the decree, acknowledging the divine guidance that had led them there.

This story underscores the importance of walking in simplicity with God. Acting with faith and trust, even in seemingly irrational circumstances, paves the way for divine assistance. The Chatam Sofer’s unwavering adherence to Torah principles and his trust in God turned an impossible situation into a miraculous salvation.

Rabbi Pinto concludes with a powerful lesson: Jacob’s fear highlighted the link between distress and a lack of trust. Those who walk with complete faith and simplicity can echo the words of Psalms: “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for You are with me” (Psalms 23:4).

This timeless message demonstrates the immense power of unwavering faith in God, offering peace and serenity even amidst life’s most turbulent moments.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel