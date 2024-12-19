From flax to spark: How Israel’s strength burns bright

The Torah verses convey profound messages that we can insightfully extract for our daily lives. Rabbi Shay Tahan, the Rosh Kollel of Shaarei Ezra in Brooklyn, NY, graciously opens the gates to understand them.

In the end of last week’s parasha, the Torah lists the descendants of Esav, with the list continuing extensively. One who reads it is left wondering how Am Yisrael could ever manage if all these masseswere to turn against them, as they have done repeatedly throughout history. Similarly, Hashem tells Avraha m Avinu that Yishmael’s descend ants will multiply and fill the entire world, a prospect that also seems daunting.

Rashi, at the beginning of this week Parasha (Vayishlach 32:8) , explains that this was precisely how Yaakov Avinu felt when he learned of Esav's vast population. However, Hashem reassured him, saying that Yosef, Yaakov’s son, would overcome them.

Rashi brings a parable to explain Hashem’s reassurance to Yaakov Avinu. He describes a man carrying large loads of flax to a blacksmith’s store. Seeing the sheer volume, the blacksmith wondered, "Where will all this flax fit?" A wise man responded, "One spark from your furnace can burn it all."

The parable illustrates that while Esav’s descendants seemed numerous and intimidating, Yosef, symbolized by the spark, had the power to overcome and nullify their strength. For generations, Jews read these comforting words and believed in them wholeheartedly, even when they seemed out of touch with the harsh realities of relentless persecution and suffering, often without a glimpse of light.

In recent years, this message feels even more alarming, as the enemies of Israel amass enormous arsenals of deadly rockets and dig extensive tunnel networks, encircling the small country from all sides. The situation appears almost impossible to defend, leaving many wondering how the Jewish people can endure and protect themselves in the face of such overwhelming threats. Yet, the parable continues to remind us of Hashem’s promise and the hidden strength embedded within.

No one imagined that within a few short weeks, the entire chokehold on the small country would collapse. It all began with a spark from the blacksmith’s workshop—behind the Mossad computer offices—where the press of a button ignited thousands of beepers in Lebanon, leading to the collapse of Hezbollah's mighty army. This was followed by a domino effect: Syria was significantly diminished, and Iran's influence weakened, leaving the entire world in shock at how swiftly the tide had turned.

The tunnel infrastructure in Gaza and Lebanon was dismantled, leaving them exposed to devastation.

This is a true unfolding of the prophecy in Rashi, something no one could have predicted. However, it requires a closer look and deeper understanding, as Chazal's parables are profound and carry inner meanings.

First, let's analyze the man carrying the flax who enters the blacksmith's shop in an intrusive manner, bringing his heavy load without the blacksmith's consent. Since the man with the flax represents the hostile nations and the blacksmith symbolizes Israel, this clearly conveys that the nations will attempt to conquer the Jewish nation by overwhelming it with vast armies and weapons, despite the Jewish nation posing no threat to them. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

We also need to understand why Chazal chose the example of the flax versus the blacksmith and the spark for their parable? The answer lies in the symbolism: the flax represents earthly, material possessions, while the spark is spiritual—it is not made of anything tangible. This teaches us that Israel’s power to defeat its enemies lies in Torah learning and spirituality, not in building a strong army or amassing weapons.

This message especially resonates this month, the month we celebrate the victory of Chanukah, where the few and weak triumphed over the many and strong. This is the Jewish legacy—the legacy of spirituality and purity prevailing against evil and overwhelming odds.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva ISrael