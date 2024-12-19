Watch: The Secret Virtue of Rabbi Pinto

In recent days, Rabbi Yeshayahu Pinto shared a moving memory from his childhood alongside his grandfather, the revered Rabbi Meir Abuhatzeira, of blessed memory, known as “Baba Meir.”

Rabbi Pinto described growing up in Baba Meir’s home, often sitting by his side as a 12-year-old boy, learning from him the ways of conduct, leadership, and faith. “We were just children, always sitting next to him, observing how he responded to situations, how he behaved,” Rabbi Pinto recounted. “Even today, when I close my eyes, I can see my grandfather’s image clearly—it’s the figure that remains etched in my mind.”

In one of the stories he recalled, a man came to Baba Meir seeking advice after suffering persecution from people who caused him great harm and even endangered his life. Baba Meir replied, “We have a tradition from Rabbi David Abuhatzeira, of blessed memory: When someone wrongs you, and you remain silent, leaving it to God, the Almighty will handle your pain.”

The words, “Be still before the Lord and wait patiently for Him; He will bring them down, strike after strike,” became a principle of life that Baba Meir instilled in his grandchildren. According to Rabbi Pinto, anyone facing pain or persecution should remain silent, pray, and trust in divine providence to bring justice.

Rabbi Pinto reflected on how this teaching guided him throughout his life, particularly during moments of personal trials and adversities. “If you take action, God will not act. But if you remain silent and leave judgment to Heaven, God will intervene on your behalf,” the Rabbi reiterated his grandfather’s wisdom.

“People have done wrong,” Rabbi Pinto noted, “but the words of Baba Meir always stayed with me: ‘Be still before the Lord and wait patiently for Him.’ These words were a beacon for me. Silence is not a sign of weakness—it is a strength that allows God to lead the world with ultimate justice,” Rabbi Pinto concluded.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel