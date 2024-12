Shabbat candle-lighting times for Israel and the US

Friday, December 27, 2024 | Kislev 26, 5785

During the festival of Hanukkah, the menorah must be lit before the Shabbat candles, and on Saturday evening the menorah can only be lit after the end of Shabbat.

New York

Light Candles: 4:17 PM

Shabbat Ends: 5:22 PM

Miami

Light Candles: 5:20 PM

Shabbat Ends: 6:16 PM

Los Angeles

Light Candles: 4:34 PM

Shabbat Ends: 5:34 PM

Jerusalem

Light Candles: 4:03 PM

Shabbat Ends: 5:23 PM

Tel Aviv

Light Candles: 4:22 PM

Shabbat Ends: 5:25 PM

Haifa

Light Candles: 4:11 PM

Shabbat Ends: 5:22 PM

Beersheba

Light Candles: 4:26 PM

Shabbat Ends: 5:26 PM