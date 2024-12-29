Rabbi Pinto explained: Our role in challenging times

"Once," Rabbi Pinto began, "the two were walking down the street when a non-Jew attacked Rabbi Zusha, beating him severely and injuring him. When they returned home, Rabbi Elimelech began to cry incessantly. Rabbi Zusha asked him, 'I was the one who was beaten—why are you crying?' Rabbi Elimelech replied, 'Because he saw you as a greater Jew, more righteous than me. Why didn't he strike me? It must mean I am not Jewish or righteous enough.'"

Through this story, Rabbi Pinto conveyed a profound message: even in moments of pain and sorrow, we must seek out the positive and uncover the spiritual significance behind life's experiences.

"A person must always look for the good," Rabbi Pinto stressed. "In difficult times, do not judge others unfavorably. Assume merit. Look for the good in everyone. See the uniqueness in every individual."

Rabbi Pinto's words are a call for tolerance, compassion, and belief in others, even in the midst of turmoil and uncertainty.

Rabbi Pinto concluded with a heartfelt insight: "When we strive to see the good in others, we also discover the good within ourselves. Positivity is the key to peaceful living and building a better world."