Hanukkah: A time to break through our glass ceiling

The festival of Hanukkah, celebrated annually, is not merely a commemoration of the historical victory of the Maccabees. According to Rabbi Yoel Pinto, son and successor of the Admor Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, Hanukkah carries a deeper significance—a personal struggle in which each of us is called to partake.

“Every holiday in Judaism,” explained Rabbi Yoel Pinto, “is not merely a historical reenactment or a time of joy and festive atmosphere. Holidays are opportunities for personal and spiritual growth, milestones where we must pause, reflect, and understand the path we need to take.” He elaborates that just as on Shavuot we reaccept the Torah each year, so too on Hanukkah, we are required to renew ourselves and conquer new victories. (credit: Shuva Israel)

According to Rabbi Pinto, the essence of Hanukkah is “to rise beyond our personal boundaries, to conquer the spaces we think are out of our reach.” He speaks of the need for advancement, of being “a person with aspirations and dreams”—someone who does not settle for their current state but strives for personal development. “The Greeks fought to erase the spiritual identity of the Jewish people,” he added. “But the true battle is internal—to overcome the voices that tell us ‘this is good enough’ and dare to achieve new goals.”

This message, says Rabbi Yoel Pinto, is particularly relevant in today’s world, where people often contend with a sense of comfort that can hinder their progress. “Our challenge is to take the light of Hanukkah, a light that shines despite the darkness, and ignite it within ourselves,” he concluded.

Thus, Hanukkah is not just a holiday of light and miracles—it is a call to action, a call for each of us to embark on a personal journey of inner triumph.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel