A new Beit Midrash in Los Angeles: “Shuva Israel” expands

The Torah and chesed empire of “Shuva Israel” continues to grow. Last night, an emotional event marked the inauguration of a new Beit Midrash in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles. (credit: Roy Asher)

Local residents gathered to celebrate the opening of the Beit Midrash, which is expected to serve as a center for Torah study, spiritual connection, and acts of kindness. Together, attendees lit the eighth candle of Chanukah in the sanctuary of the newly established Beit Midrash. (credit: Roy Asher)

Following the candle lighting, the rabbi of the Beit Midrash, Rabbi Sharon Aviaoz, addressed the crowd, conveying the blessing of Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, the leader of the “Shuva Israel” community worldwide. (credit: Roy Asher)

Rabbi Aviaoz also extended gratitude to Yaakov Weiss, the initiator of the Beit Midrash project, and to Eli Haziza, who plays a pivotal role in managing the new center with great care and dedication.

“Shuva Israel” currently operates more than 100 yeshivas across the globe, and the spiritual revolution led by Rabbi Pinto continues to expand, with new yeshivas opening and more students joining the unique path he has established.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel