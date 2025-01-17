Patience is the Key: Life Advice from Rabbi Yeshayahu Pinto

This week’s Torah portion, Parashat Shemot, offers a profound insight into God’s guidance and the vital role patience plays in our lives, explained Rabbi Yeshayahu Pinto. In the portion, God commands Moses that, in preparation for the Exodus from Egypt, the Israelite women should borrow garments, silver, and gold items from their Egyptian neighbors for themselves and their children. But why did this command focus specifically on the women and children? Why weren’t the men also instructed to request clothing?

The answer, as our sages explain, lies in a fascinating detail. During the Israelites’ journey in the wilderness, as described in the verse, “Your clothing did not wear out on you, nor did your feet swell these forty years” (Deuteronomy 8:4), their garments miraculously remained intact and adjusted themselves to the wearers’ growth. However, this miracle applied only to clothing worn on their bodies. Clothing stored in chests or drawers aged and deteriorated naturally.

The Israelite men acquired their clothing when Pharaoh and his army pursued them to the Red Sea. As the sea swallowed the Egyptian forces, it cast ashore their garments, jewelry, and treasures. However, only Egyptian men participated in the pursuit, while the women and children remained in Egypt. Therefore, God ensured in advance that the Israelite women and children would obtain proper clothing by borrowing it from the Egyptian women.

This story highlights a fundamental principle: every promise of God is fulfilled in its entirety. The promise of great wealth for the Israelites did not exclude anyone—God provided for the women and children beforehand while ensuring that the men received their garments from the spoils at the Red Sea.

At times, a person may not immediately see the fulfillment of God’s promises. They may wonder why they haven’t yet received the reward for a mitzvah they performed or an answer to their prayer. But as the Israelites’ story shows, everything is meticulously planned, and time reveals the full picture.

The central message here is the importance of patience. Often, God has already prepared the salvation, but it becomes apparent only at the right moment. Just as the Israelites did not initially understand why only the women and children were commanded to borrow garments, and only after the Red Sea’s events did the full picture emerge, so too in our lives.

Rabbi Yeshayahu Pinto emphasizes the need to wait with faith, joy, and peace of mind. Those who are patient not only receive the ultimate salvation but are also rewarded for their patience itself. Patience is both a test of faith and a demonstration of trust in Divine Providence, which oversees every detail of our lives.

Rabbi Pinto concluded by quoting the Talmud: “A person cannot fully comprehend their teacher’s intentions until forty years have passed.” If this is true for the relationship between a student and their teacher, how much more so regarding the ways of God. Patience is not merely a character trait but a key to a fulfilled life, enabling us to witness the complete fulfillment of all of God’s promises.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel