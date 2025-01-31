Rabbi Lau moved the audience at the European Commission’s Holocaust Memorial Ceremony

In a momentous and emotional speech before hundreds of representatives from the 46 member states of the European Commission, guest of honor Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau said: “It is unbelievable that eighty years after the liberation of Auschwitz, the Jewish people are facing an antisemitic onslaught.” He also praised Torah supporter Dr. German Zakharayev.

Eighty years after the liberation of the Auschwitz camp, the European Commission marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day yesterday (Wednesday). This year, the central ceremony was held in the plenary hall of the Council of Europe and at the memorial for the victims at the main entrance of the Council of Europe building in Strasbourg. The guest of honor at this special event was Chief Rabbi Emeritus, Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau, Chairman of the Yad Vashem Council, who delivered the keynote speech, along with his son, Rabbi Moshe Chaim Lau, Chief Rabbi of Central Netanya and a member of the Chief Rabbinate Council. At this special ceremony, speeches were also delivered by the Secretary-General of the Council, Alan Burset, the Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Luc Frieden, and representatives of the major political parties in the Council. (credit: Shuva Israel)

During the event, Secretary-General Burset presented Rabbi Lau with the ‘Pro Merito’ medal of the Council of Europe. This rare and prestigious medal has been awarded for only the fourth time in the history of the Council, as a token of appreciation and honor for individuals with international influence and as a symbol of moral leadership. In a joint declaration signed at the event, it was stated, among other things:

“This commemoration today at the Council of Europe is directed at the younger generation. The liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau did not mark the end of antisemitism and hatred. Learn what the Holocaust was. Remember the message and pass the torch forward. We must not forget. Never again.”

It should be noted that this is the first time that a rabbi from Israel has been invited to speak in the plenary of the Council on International Holocaust Remembrance Day. (credit: Shuva Israel)

The ceremony was attended by hundreds of representatives from the 46 member states of the European Commission, along with ambassadors and observers from additional countries. The event was led by President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Theodoros Rousopoulos, alongside representatives of the Jewish world, including Chief Rabbi of Strasbourg and Lower Rhine, Rabbi Avraham Weill, the special assistant to the Chief Rabbi of France and chaplain of the French Gendarmerie, Rabbi Moshe Levin, President of the Consistory of France, Mr. Elie Korchia, representative of the Secretary-General for combating antisemitism, Alexander Gessel, Israeli Ambassador to International Organizations, Mr. Shay Cohen, Mr. Maurice Dahan, President of the Consistory of Strasbourg and Alsace-Lorraine, and Rabbi Mendel Samama, head of the ‘Chemdat Shlomo’ community in Strasbourg. The ceremony concluded with a moment of silence in memory of the Holocaust victims and the laying of wreaths.

President Rousopoulos said:

“Eighty years have passed since January 1945. The last survivors are gradually leaving us, and with them, we are losing the living memory of the Holocaust. That is why I wanted to be with you, Rabbi Lau, on such a meaningful day. This commemoration event is a beacon of light in our vision of one of the darkest hours in European history. We must never forget that these unimaginable crimes were committed in Europe, by Europeans. We will never forget that the Council of Europe was born out of the determination to ensure that the horrors of World War II would never happen again.” (credit: Shuva Israel)

The evening before, the Jewish community in Strasbourg held a warm reception for Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau and his son, Rabbi Moshe Chaim Lau. The event was attended by hundreds of community members, led by Chief Rabbi of Strasbourg, Rabbi Shmuel Akiva Schlesinger, Rabbi Avraham Weill, Rabbi Michael Schmerla, a member of the Strasbourg Rabbinical Court, as well as leaders of the Consistory and the community, ambassadors, Knesset member Boaz Bismuth, and public figures. After the Maariv (evening) prayer at the Great Synagogue, attendees held a special prayer for the well-being of the residents of Israel, the wounded, and the hostages. Before the event, Rabbi Moshe Chaim Lau delivered a Torah lecture to the scholars of Kollel ‘Torat Chaim’ in Strasbourg.

In an emotional speech before hundreds of members of the Parliamentary Assembly and guests, Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau recounted his survival story as a seven-and-a-half-year-old child, “who saw his family and people being annihilated before his eyes.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“I was orphaned from both my father and mother. My brother Naftali, who had fallen ill, told me: ‘Lulek, I don’t think you have a chance to survive. But if you do, remember never to go with anyone anywhere. Only one place. Repeat after me: The Land of Israel.’ I did not understand Hebrew or the context. I asked him why the Land of Israel. And he answered me: ‘Because there, they do not kill Jews.’ I arrived in Israel before the state was established, and on the night of its founding, the entire nation danced in the streets. And at that very moment, war broke out against us on seven fronts from neighboring countries. A year and a half of war. (credit: Shuva Israel)

“Eighty years after the liberation of Auschwitz, the Jewish people face an antisemitic attack across the world following the Simchat Torah massacre on October 7. Our sons and daughters are still held captive by a terrorist organization that spares no means. But I must point out that amid all the darkness that has befallen the Jewish people, there are also a few points of light. There are Muslim countries that have signed peace agreements with Israel, such as Egypt and Jordan, and in recent years, the Abraham Accords were signed. There is also a Muslim-majority country, Azerbaijan, which maintains warm relations with the Jewish people and with Israel.

“A native of one of the very few towns in the world inhabited entirely by Jews, Azerbaijan’s Torah supporter Dr. Gabriel German Zakharayev even initiated an international day of tribute to God and His emissaries for the destruction of the Nazi demon that threatened world peace. His initiative—‘Rescue and Liberation Day’—observed on the Hebrew date of the victory over the Nazis, is commemorated worldwide, including here at the Council of Europe in special ceremonies.”

In response to students’ questions, Rabbi Lau recounted how a Russian officer named Fyodor Mikhaylyshenko from Rostov saved his life, providing him with food and care. The entire hall fell silent as Rabbi Lau, choking up, spoke of his final moments with his mother.

“I asked her to let me go with her. She told me no and gently pushed me toward my brother. I did not understand and asked again to go with her. Then she responded with a hand gesture… That was the last image of my mother, imprinted in my heart forever.”

As the entire audience stood on their feet and applauded, Rabbi Lau concluded his speech:

“Our most important message to the whole world: Do not remain indifferent. When you see antisemitism, you must fight it immediately. It must be prevented and eradicated before the infection spreads. Who would have believed that eighty years later, we would once again be talking about war? We have never initiated war. We seek peace and love peace. In every generation, they rise against us to destroy us, and the Almighty saves us from their hands. We want to live! We want to exist! We want peace!”

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva ISrael