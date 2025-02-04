Thousands Mark Baba Sali's Hiloula: Rabbi Pinto Leads in NY; Sons Host Events in Israel, Miami

The Jewish people marked the Hiloula of Sidna Baba Sali, with thousands making their way to his gravesite in Netivot and hundreds of gatherings held worldwide in his memory. These events, attended by tens of thousands, were filled with prayer, celebration, and spiritual strengthening.

In the United States, a central Hiloula was led by Baba Sali’s great-grandson, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, where crowds gathered at the Shuva Israel Yeshiva in Manhattan.

(credit: Shuva Israel)

Among the notable attendees were Israel’s Consul General in New York, Ofir Akunis, senior government officials, business leaders, and members of the Jewish community.

Rabbi Pinto’s sons also held special gatherings in honor of the Hiloula. Rabbi Yoel Pinto, his eldest son and successor, led a major event in Rishon LeZion, Israel, attended by over a thousand people who gathered in prayer and spiritual upliftment in memory of the saintly Baba Sali. (credit: Shuva Israel)

Another significant Hiloula took place at the Avrahami family residence, with Rabbi Yoel Pinto in attendance. The event attracted a distinguished gathering, including Minister Miki Zohar, MK Itamar Ben Gvir, journalists, business leaders, and many residents from southern Israel. (credit: Shuva Israel)

Meanwhile, Rabbi Meir Eliyahu Pinto, the youngest son of Rabbi Pinto, embarked on a Torah outreach journey in Miami. He visited various Shuva Israel yeshivas across the region, delivering Torah lectures, halachic discussions, and offering spiritual guidance to the local Jewish communities. (credit: Shuva Israel)

Shuva Israel today operates around 100 yeshivas and study centers worldwide, serving as a spiritual hub for Torah learning and aid to the needy. The spiritual empire is led by Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, alongside his sons, Rabbi Yoel Pinto, his designated successor, and Rabbi Meir Eliyahu Pinto.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel