Rabbi Pinto: Step Out of Your Comfort Zone – That’s the Only Way to Succeed in Life

In his latest lecture, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, head of Shuva Israel institutions, spoke about one of the most fundamental principles of success in life – the ability to step out of one’s comfort zone. According to him, those who do not know how to face life’s challenges and push beyond their habitual boundaries will never achieve greatness – neither in their personal lives, nor in their spiritual growth and service of God.

Rabbi Pinto explained that proper education is not just about teaching survival skills but about instilling values of growth and resilience. He pointed out that many families fail to teach their children how to truly deal with life’s challenges. Instead, they only provide basic survival skills – how to eat, how to dress, how to step slightly beyond their comfort zones, but never how to expand, break barriers, and strive for greatness. As a result, generations grow up without achieving true excellence – neither in Torah study, nor in fear of Heaven, nor in their service of God. (credit: Shuva Israel)

According to Rabbi Pinto, the key to success lies in the example of the great righteous figures throughout history. These individuals challenged themselves to go beyond what was comfortable. “Look at the great tzaddikim,” he said. “They knew how to break out of their comfort zones. They fasted, they studied Torah for twenty hours a day – things that were not considered ‘normal.’ They pulled everything in a different direction, and in doing so, they taught their children and future generations that success requires breaking free from limitations. Those who look down will remain low, but those who lift their eyes upward can reach the heavens.”

Rabbi Pinto connected this concept to the deeper spiritual meaning of the Exodus from Egypt. “A person must educate his household, his children, and his family to always aim high. Step out of the place where you are stuck, don’t remain confined – ‘From the depths I called upon God’ (Psalms 118:5). Just like the Exodus from Egypt, a person must break free from his own personal limitations, from the constraints he has become accustomed to.”

Rabbi Pinto reiterated his message: “Do not remain where you are comfortable. Step beyond the familiar, challenge yourself, rise higher, and strive for greatness – only then will you truly succeed.”

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel