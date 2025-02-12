“Avoiding Disputes”: Rabbi Pinto in Prayer at the Grave of Rabbi Yitzchak Abuhatzeira in Morocco

Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto visited the tomb of Rabbi Yitzchak Abuhatzeira in the city of Toulal, Morocco, where the annual Hiloula in his memory was held.

The Rabbi traveled under security escort, flying from Morocco’s capital, Rabat, to the city of Errachidia, and then continuing by car to Toulal.

Over the past 24 hours, thousands of worshippers from the Jewish world gathered at the site to pray at the grave of Rabbi Yitzchak Abuhatzeira, the son of Rabbi Yaakov Abuhatzeira and the grandfather of Baba Sali. (credit: Shuva Israel)

Rabbi Pinto, accompanied by his son, Rabbi Yoel Pinto, recited Psalms and prayed for the success and well-being of the Jewish people.

Rabbi Yitzchak Abuhatzeira was known as a great scholar and righteous man, the composer of the liturgical poem “E’ufah Ashchunah”, and one of the prominent spiritual figures of the Abuhatzeira dynasty. His legacy continues through his descendants and students, led by Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, who carries on his teachings.

“Rabbi Yitzchak dedicated his life to Torah and prayer, and that gave him the power to bring great miracles,” Rabbi Pinto said during the Hiloula.

He added: “Every person can reach great spiritual heights through Torah study and mitzvah observance. Now is the time to strengthen our commitment to keeping Shabbat and to unity. We must avoid disputes and gossip, cling to God, and in doing so, we will witness great miracles.”

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel