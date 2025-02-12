Religious Zionist rabbis to Trump: ‘You are God’s emissary in the global battle against evil’

A group of senior Religious Zionist rabbis affiliated with the Torat Ha’aretz HaTova organization sent a letter to US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, declaring him a divine emissary in the global struggle for morality and justice.

The rabbis praised Trump's leadership, describing his role as part of a historic mission to uphold ethical values and combat extremism.

The rabbis wrote that Trump was chosen by God for this significant role, commending his efforts in support of the United States, Israel, and the free world. They emphasized that the current fight against radical terrorism is not just a regional conflict but a battle for the survival of moral and just values worldwide.

“Judaism’s war against radical Islam, which we are currently in the midst of, is in fact a battle of the free world against cruel violence, which hates civilization and the moral values that all nations have inherited from the Bible,” the letter stated.

The rabbis also connected Trump’s policies to biblical prophecies, noting that Moses and the prophets of Israel foretold the establishment of the Jewish state, the ingathering of exiles, the rebuilding of Jerusalem, and settlement in the West Bank and Gaza. Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a ''Fighting Anti-Semitism in America Event'' with Dr. Miriam Adelson and Jewish leaders in Washington, US, September 19, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW)

“The settlement of the Land of Israel brings blessing and peace to the entire world and symbolizes a return to the values given at Mount Sinai,” they wrote.

They further claimed that many of Trump’s actions align with divine will, stating: “We see these prophecies coming to fruition more and more, and we see in your actions and words the correct path that brings good to the world.”

The letter concluded with a prayer for Trump’s success, expressing hope that he would continue fulfilling his mission:

“We pray in the Land of Israel and in Jerusalem that God will protect you and those around you, that His blessing will rest upon your work, and that you will bring peace and prosperity to the entirety."

The Torat Ha'aretz HaTova Rabbinical Union, which issued the letter to Trump, is a Religious Zionist organization composed of leading rabbis affiliated with the Mercaz Harav Yeshiva and disciples of Rabbi Zvi Yehuda Kook, one of the spiritual leaders of the Religious Zionist movement.

Rabbinic leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic

Established in 2020, the organization emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic in response to a perceived need for unified rabbinic leadership on national and ideological matters. While it does not align itself with any specific political party, its rabbinic guidance often influences key policy debates in Israel, mainly amongst right-wing parties, particularly on issues such as Jewish identity, settlement expansion, and religious education.

The organization is led by prominent religious figures, including Rabbi Dov Lior, former Chief Rabbi of Kiryat Arba, and Rabbi Yaakov Ariel, former Chief Rabbi of Ramat Gan. Other key members include Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Rabbi Eliezer Igra, and Rabbi Zvi Yisrael Tau, who represent various streams within the Religious Zionist spectrum.