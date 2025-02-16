“There is no freedom in life”: Rabbi Pinto shatters a myth

Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto addressed daily challenges in his latest lesson in Morocco, emphasizing that life is a continuous series of struggles and that there is no true freedom for the living.

“A person must always be in constant struggle. Someone who seeks freedom—there is no freedom; only the dead are free. A person must be wise, understand that life is about struggle. There will always be struggles; once you solve one problem, another, bigger problem will come,” said Rabbi Pinto.

According to him, challenges change in form and nature but never disappear: “Problems, trials—they always come, each time in a different form. Sometimes they come as something sweet, sometimes sour, sometimes burning, sometimes red, sometimes green. A trial never repeats itself in the exact same way. A trouble does not arise twice in the same manner. Once it comes, the second time it appears differently.”

Despite the constant pressure in a person’s life, Rabbi Pinto explained that one must learn to cope and not be led by emotions.

“Sometimes you are tense in your nervous system—both mentally and physically—and it becomes too overwhelming. Stay calm, do not let it push you over the edge. But one must know—solved one problem? Another will come. So be wise, solve it one way or another, because struggles must be faced.”

“You will always be under pressure, always in tension. So if you’re going to be stressed, at least let it be for a million dollars and not for ten thousand. At least you will have greater faith in God,” he concluded.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel