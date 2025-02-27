Rabbi Pinto Meets Albanian PM Again to Strengthen Kosher Certification & Jewish Community

After spending several days in Israel, during which he delivered numerous Torah lectures across the country, the Admor Rabbi Yeshayahu Pinto arrived this week in Albania, located in the Balkan region. He was warmly received and personally welcomed by Prime Minister Edi Rama.

This marks Rabbi Pinto’s third official visit to Albania at the invitation of Prime Minister Rama, with the purpose of promoting the Jewish kosher certification system in the country and strengthening the local Jewish community.

Prime Minister Edi Rama greeted Rabbi Pinto with great warmth and expressed his gratitude for the visit. The two held a long and meaningful conversation. Additionally, Rabbi Pinto met with senior government officials and local rabbis. (credit: Shuva Israel)

“You lead Albania with great kindness and compassion,” Rabbi Pinto told the Prime Minister. “You spread light, peace, and unity among all people. Your positive attitude towards Judaism will be remembered forever,” Rabbi Pinto added during his conversation with Prime Minister Rama.

It is worth recalling that during the previous meeting between Prime Minister Rama and Rabbi Pinto, Rama unveiled an ambitious plan to establish a Jewish museum in the city of Vlora, at the site of the historic Jewish quarter.

The announcement was published on Rama’s social media platforms, reaching over a million followers, where he commented on Rabbi Pinto’s visit, stating: “It is an honor and a great emotion to host Rabbi Pinto in Albania for the second time. Albania serves as a model of interfaith brotherhood, where Jews received unique protection during World War II that was unmatched anywhere else.” (credit: Shuva Israel)

In a video released after the second visit, Rama expressed his support for Rabbi Pinto’s vision: “I see the importance of partnering in transforming Albania into a place where Jews from all over the world can visit, preserving their traditions, with ample opportunities to access strictly kosher food.”

From Albania, Rabbi Pinto continued to Hungary, to the resting place of the righteous Rabbi Yeshaya of Kerestir. There, he led an emotional prayer on behalf of the people of Israel, followed by a festive meal and a Torah lecture.

