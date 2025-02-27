The Bibas Babies; the Keruvim and the Cry of a Mother

The Torah verses convey profound messages that we can insightfully extract for our daily lives. Rabbi Shay Tahan, the Rosh Kollel of Shaarei Ezra in Brooklyn, NY, graciously opens the gates to understand them.

The heartbreaking tragedy of the Bibas babies has shattered Jewish communities around the world, leaving us to grapple with immense sorrow and loss. At its core, what devastated so many was the image of a mother desperately trying to protect her children as they placed their trust in her to do so. In their eyes, she was their entire hope, and she did everything in her power to shield them. This sacred bond between parent and child should never be broken—let alone through the horrific act of murdering both mother and children.

Our parasha discusses this very idea—the relationship between a father and his children, Hashem and Am Yisrael. It begins with the construction of the Mishkan, the sacred dwelling place of Hashem’s presence among Bnei Yisrael.

The rabbis explain that the Mishkan is compared to the human body, with each of its components corresponding to different organs and functions. Just as the heart is the most vital organ of the body—serving as the central force that sustains life—so too, the Mishkan had a "heart."

This heart was located at the very center of the Mishkan, in the holiest place of all: the Kodesh HaKodashim. It was here that the Aron HaKodesh rested, housing the Luchot HaBrit. Above the Aron stood two golden Keruvim, depicted as young children facing one another. These Keruvim symbolized the deep relationship between Hashem and Bnei Yisrae l , expressing the divine connection at the core of the Mishkan.

Just as the human heart continuously pumps life throughout the body, the Kodesh HaKodashim served as the spiritual heart of the Mishkan, radiating holiness and closeness to Hashem to the entire nation.

The Keruvim were depicted as young children to symbolize innocence, purity, and the potential for growth. Children also represent natural connection to their parents, untainted by the complexities and distractions of adulthood.

Additionally, the relationship between Hashem and Bnei Yisrae l is often compared to that of a parent and child. Just as a child looks to their parent with trust and dependence, Bnei Yisrael are able to rely on Hashem with faith and devotion knowing well that He would never let us down. The image of the Keruvim, facing each other with their wings spread above, conveys the closeness and love that define this relationship.

Thus, the reason the Bibas family touched hearts around the world is rooted in the deep connection between a child and their parents, reflected in the heart of the Mishkan. Of course, saying it touched all hearts assumes one has a heart—unlike those whose hearts merely pump blood but lack true humanity feelings.

After addressing the emotions we all felt, let's consider: What does Hashem feel about this? Do we have any indication, or are we left to guess?

Interestingly, Parashat Mishpa tim , which we just read, offers insight into a similar story from our history—the enslavement of the Jewish people in Egypt—and reveals the deep compassion with which Hashem views the suffering of His people, especially babies.

At the end of the parasha, we learn about the seventy elders of Israel who ascended Mount Sinai and received a vision of Hashem. They saw that beneath His feet was a sapphire brick. Rashi explains why Hashem had a brick beneath His feet, teaching that it was to constantly remember the suffering of Bnei Yisrael, who were enslaved in Mitzrayim and forced to labor with bricks.

The Zohar expands on this and reveals an even more devastating dimension to the story. The brick Hashem kept with Him was not just an ordinary brick; it carried a tragic story. A Jewish woman in Egypt gave birth, and when the Egyptian overseers discovered it, they took the baby and embedded him within a brick as it was being formed. This is the brick Hashem kept before Him—to remember the cruelty of the Egyptians and the unbearable suffering of His people.

The Zohar adds that Hashem kept the brick with Him until the destruction of the Beit HaMikdash.

Although Hashem feels the pain of all His children, both young and old, He specifically chose to keep by Him the brick that serves as a reminder of a baby's suffering. This may be because of what we have explained- The pain of a child being torn from their mother is not just a historical tragedy—it is something deeply personal to Hashem.

But why did Hashem keep the brick only until the destruction of the Beit HaMikdash? We can explain that once the Beit HaMikdash was destroyed, He no longer needed a brick to remind Him of the pain of a parent being separated from their child—because He was now experiencing it Himself. The devastating feeling of separation from Klal Yisrael was no longer just a memory but a present reality.

But there are also consequences to Hashem’s painful experience of keeping the brick with Him. When the time for retribution arrived, the Egyptians felt the full force of divine justice. They endured ten unbearable plagues that devastated their land, culminating in their annihilation as they were drowned in the sea. We can rest assured that when the time comes—and we pray it is soon—Hashem will ensure that those who committed these horrific crimes, those who aided them, and those who cheered them on will face the full measure of justice for their wickedness.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel