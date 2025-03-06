The rebbes met – Then one asked a mysterious question

The lectures of Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto are renowned in the Jewish world for their blend of Chassidic wisdom, deep philosophical insights, and practical guidance for a better life. This week, in Parashat Tetzaveh, the Rabbi delved into two unique commandments in the Torah: the bringing of pure olive oil for the Menorah and the daily Korban Tamid sacrifice. He posed a compelling question: why are these two commandments specifically given with the direct wording “Ve’ata Tetzaveh” – “And you shall command” – addressed personally to Moses?

The Significance of the Menorah Oil and the Korban Tamid

Rabbi Pinto explained that these two commandments represent daily commitment. The oil for the Menorah had to be supplied each day, and the Korban Tamid was offered twice daily, morning and evening, without interruption. Unlike one-time acts of charity, ongoing commitments require sustained effort, making them more challenging for human nature.

Thus, Moses, a man entirely free from material desires, was chosen to issue these commands. According to Rabbi Pinto, one who is not driven by financial gain has the power to influence others to give freely and without hesitation.

The Story of Two Rebbes – and a Revolutionary Insight on Influence

To illustrate this, Rabbi Pinto shared an enlightening story about a conversation between two revered Rebbes. One asked the other:

“Why do people give you charity so generously, while they hesitate to give to me?”

The answer was profound:

“What exists within a person influences those around him. I have no desire for money, so when people are near me, their attachment to wealth diminishes, and they give freely. But you still have a deep-seated attachment to money – and this subconsciously affects others, making them hold onto their wealth.”

A Life Lesson – Self-Control is Power Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Rabbi Pinto concluded with a powerful message: “One who controls his desires ultimately controls his destiny. The Yetzer Hara (evil inclination) pulls people in dangerous directions, but those who master their impulses gain the ability to shape their lives and lead others on the right path.”

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel