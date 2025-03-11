Purim repeats: A modern tale of success and jealousy

The Torah verses convey profound messages that we can insightfully extract for our daily lives. Rabbi Shay Tahan, the Rosh Kollel of Shaarei Ezra in Brooklyn, NY, graciously opens the gates to understand them.

During President Trump's address to Congress last week, there was anotable moment where he said that Democrats were unlikely to applaud his statements no matter what he did—even if he found a cure to save the entire world, they would not stand or show any type of support. Throughout his 100-minute speech, President Trump discussed various topics, including economic policies, foreign affairs, and domestic issues. The address was marked by visible divisions between Republican and Democratic members of Congress. Many Democrats chose to express their dissent through silent protests, such as wearing symbolic colors, holding up signs with messages like "False," and some even walked out during the speech.

It is interesting to see that this very idea is mentioned at the very end of Megillat Esther. After the Megillah discusses at length the work of Mordechai—who led the Jewish nation through the devastating and dangerous time of Haman's decree and witnessed the miracles that Hashem performed to save them— Mordechai was finally elevated to be second in command to the king.

Mordechai's accomplishments and legacy are remarkable. For example, as a member of the Sanhedrin, he established the chag of Purim, along with all its mitzvot. Mordechai is even called "the righteous" (HaTzadik), a title granted to only a select few, such as Yosef, who earned it for resisting the test with Potiphar’s wife.

One would expect such a great man to be universally applauded and celebrated. Yet, the Megillah ends with a bitter truth: he was accepted only by the majority of the nation, while a minority still opposed him.

The mefarshim offer different explanations for this. Rashi explains that the Sanhedrin separated themse lves from Mordechai because he became involved in communal affairs for the king. Although this was clearly for the benefit of the Jewish community, the Sanhedrin felt that his primary role should have been learning Torah instead.

Mahari Kera offers a different perspective, stating that some among the nation blamed Mordechai for provoking Haman, which led to the entire Purim story. They argued that although they were ultimately saved by the grace of Hashem, the crisis could have been avoided altogether if Mordechai had not agitated Haman in the first place.

Others offer different explanations, but why were people not fully supportive of the great sage Mordechai HaTzadik? While the actions of the rabbis against Mordechai were driven by idealism, based on what they believed to be the proper priority, Metzudat Tzion explains that the rest of the people were simply jealous of him—after all, it is impossible to please everyone.

When opposition arises against someone, they should not be worried or offended, as this is a clear sign of success. If a person were not successful, no one would bother them. However, the more one achieves, the more opposition they will face, simply because it is human nature to be jealous.

The mefarshim explain that the story of Purim is unique because its themes repeat in every generation. Likewise, jealousy can be attributed to the despicable actions of those who refuse to recognize any good in President Trump's success for the nation.

