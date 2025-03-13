Purim on Erev Shabbat: A Race Against Time

The Torah verses convey profound messages that we can insightfully extract for our daily lives. Rabbi Shay Tahan, the Rosh Kollel of Shaarei Ezra in Brooklyn, NY, graciously opens the gates to understand them.

Purim this year falls on Erev Shabbat, which brings several halachic and practical changes to the schedule and atmosphere of the day. The need to balance the mitzvot of Purim with the preparations for Shabbat requires careful planning and adjustment.

Preparing for Shabbat in Advance

Since Purim is a busy day, one must ensure that all Shabbat preparations—cooking, setting the table, and any necessary arrangements—are completed before the Purim Seudah. This requires planning ahead, possibly even beginning preparations on Thursday.

The Purim Seudah

One of the most significant changes is regarding the Purim Seudah. Ordinarily, the meal is held in the afternoon and extends into the night. However, since it is Erev Shabbat, one must finish the main part of the meal early enough so that it does not interfere with the appetite for the Friday night meal.

There is an absolute obligation to come to the Shabbat Seudahhungry, which is why Chazal forbade eating large meals on Fridays, even in the morning. There are two reasons for this prohibition:

1. If one eats a lot, even in the morning, it can diminish his appetite for the Shabbat night meal.

2. Large meals can interfere with Shabbat preparations by taking up time and energy.

The only exceptions are when a Simcha must take place on that day, such as a Brit Milah or Pidyon HaBen, or in our case, the Purim Seudah. In such instances, the meal must be held as early as possible to minimize its impact on Kavod Shabbat.

The Rema (695:2) writes that ideally, the custom is to hold the Seudahin the morning, which the Mishna Berura explains should be before midday (Chatzot), by the 6th hour of the day, to ensure it does not encroach upon Kavod Shabbat. If one is unable to have the Seudah by Chatzot, he may still do so, but no later than the 10th hour of the day.Of course, if one did not start the Seudah by then, he is still obligated to fulfill the Seudat Purim even after this time. However, one should be extremely careful to start the Seudah on time to avoid any complications.

One may not excuse himself from fulfilling the obligation of SeudatPurim by merely eating a simple meal or even a nice celebratory meal on his own. The Seudah of Purim must be joyous and festive, as the Rambam wrote (Megilah 2; 15) : "What is the nature of our obligation for this feast? A person should eat meat and prepare as lavish a feast as his means permit. He should drink wine until he becomes intoxicated and falls asleep in a stupor." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

No Late-Day Drinking

On a regular Purim, many people continue drinking and celebrating late into the afternoon and evening. This year, since Shabbat is approaching, one must be mindful to remain composed and fully prepared for Shabbat. Drinking excessively late in the day could interfere with Shabbat preparations and proper Kabbalat Shabbat.

Zmanim Considerations

Candle lighting for Shabbat must be done at the proper time, and one must ensure that all Purim activities, including the Seudah, are completed before then. This creates a time crunch not present in a regular year.

Megillah Reading

The obligation to hear the Megillah remains unchanged, with the reading taking place on Thursday night and Friday morning as usual. However, since the day is shortened due to the early onset of Shabbat and the need to prepare and eat the Purim Seudah earlier, one should try to daven earlier than usual to ensure timely Megillah reading. Additionally, many families must adjust their schedules to care for their children. Often, the husband hears the Megillah at Shacharitwhile the mother watches the children, and then they switch, with the mother going to shul to hear the Megillah. This arrangement can cause delays and a late start to the day's other Purim obligations.

Mishloach Manot and Matanot La ’Evyonim

The mitzvot of sending Mishloach Manot and giving MatanotLa’Evyonim must be fulfilled on Friday during the day. Given the limited time available before Shabbat, it is advisable to distribute these gifts earlier in the day to ensure they are completed properly.

Unlike regular years, when one has time while delivering MishloachManot to sit with friends, share a l'chaim, laugh, and shmooze, this year the clock is ticking. If one lingers too long, before he knows it, he will have to rush home to prepare for Shabbat, leaving little time to properly fulfill the day's mitzvot.

Interestingly, this year the day is extended by an extra hour due to daylight saving time. While there is much discussion and controversy over the benefits of DST with regard to Jewish laws, for Purim, it seems to be a positive.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel