IOHR publishes book on rights of Jewish children as antisemitism flares worldwide

The Universal Rights of Children, a bilingual book raising awareness about the fundamental rights of Jewish children worldwide, was published on Monday thanks to a joint effort between B’nai B’rith Portugal and the International Observatory of Human Rights,

“We have witnessed, especially since the October 7 massacre, a disturbing global indifference to the suffering of Jewish children,” said Miriam Assor, journalist and member of B’nai B’rith Portugal. “From the kidnapping and murder of Israeli children like the Bibas family to Jewish students hiding in fear as their schools come under attack, such as in Toronto, the world has remained largely silent. We must send a clear message: Jewish children have rights too. Their pain is no less than that of others, and the global community must demand equal safety and security for them.”

The book’s creation has been commended by several influential world figures.

Responsibilities to children

Israel’s Ambassador to Portugal, Oren Rozenblat, who attended the book’s launch ceremony on Monday shared, “In Judaism, children are not only granted rights, but parents are bound by sacred obligations. These go beyond basic needs—they include teaching children how to live with purpose and integrity. As the Talmud warns, failing to do so is akin to teaching them theft. Passover reminds us of our duty to educate—‘Vehigadeta Levincha’—you shall tell your child. Every child represents our future, and it is our mission to equip them with the tools to shape it with love, dignity, and compassion.”

Gabriela Cantergi, President of B’nai B’rith Portugal, added: “The traditional Jewish family does not raise its children to hate, incite violence, or become instruments of division. Rather, we strive to instill values rooted in some of the greatest civilizations—respect for tradition, productivity, compassion, and a healthy dose of pragmatism. We want our children to serve humanity, not destroy it.” Israelis dressed up in custumes walking on Jaffa street in Jerusalem, during the Jewish holiday of Purim, March 14, 2025 (credit: FLASH90/CHAIM GOLDBERG)

She continued, “Parents, families, communities, states, and international institutions are the true custodians of our children’s future. The Declaration of the Rights of the Child—and its predecessor, the Geneva Declaration—outlines basic principles that, if properly implemented, can ensure the flourishing of future generations. As a Jewish mother, this is my wish for all children, everywhere.”

Luís Andrade, President of the International Observatory of Human Rights, concluded: “Tragically, we are seeing the fundamental rights of children violated across the globe. When children are subjected to hatred and division, the consequences are devastating—not just for them, but for all of humanity.”