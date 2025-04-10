Borough Park, New York: Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto participates in Matzah baking ahead of Passover

This week, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto visited a matzah bakery in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. He was accompanied by his sons, Rabbi Yoel Moshe Rafael Pinto and Rabbi Meir Eliyahu Pinto.

During the visit, Rabbi Pinto closely observed the various stages of the matzah baking process, from kneading the dough to rolling and baking, emphasizing the importance of both halachic and technical precision throughout. Dozens of followers from the “Shuva Israel” community joined the event as part of their preparations for the holiday. (credit: Shuva Israel)

At the conclusion of the baking, Rabbi Pinto addressed the participants and spoke about the spiritual significance of matzah. He noted that matzah represents the “bread of affliction” and serves as a reminder of the Exodus from Egypt and the moments in which the Jewish people were redeemed from bondage.

“From within the 49 gates of impurity, we emerged to experience Divine revelation and the giving of the Torah. So too, with God’s help, in this generation—a generation of exile and darkness—we will soon merit complete redemption,” he said.

Rabbi Pinto is currently in the United States, and each evening he delivers a Torah lecture and message of encouragement, broadcast live on social media platforms and reaching hundreds of thousands of viewers around the world.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel