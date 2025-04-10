Rabbi Shay Tahan on Erev Pesach laws when it falls on Shabbat – Special lesson

This year, Erev Pesach falls on Shabbat — a rare halachic scenario that presents numerous practical challenges regarding holiday preparations, chametz consumption, Shabbat meals, and the transition into the Passover Seder immediately after Shabbat ends.

In advance of the holiday, Rabbi Shay Tahan, Rosh Kollel of “Shaarei Ezra” and head of the “Arazey HaLevanon” Beit Hora’ah in Brooklyn, delivered a comprehensive lesson aimed at the wider public. The shiur addresses the key halachic questions that arise when Pesach begins at the conclusion of Shabbat.

Throughout the lesson, Rabbi Tahan discusses the complexities of this unique timing, including how to properly prepare in advance, how to conduct Shabbat meals while avoiding chametz and matzah, what is permitted and prohibited in terms of food preparation before the holiday begins, and how to approach candle lighting and other mitzvot without transgressing Shabbat laws. The lesson also explores how to navigate seudah shlishit (the third Shabbat meal) in this particular halachic framework.

Presented in clear, structured language with halachic precision, Rabbi Tahan’s shiur is a valuable guide for any household preparing for this unusual combination of Shabbat and Pesach. His insights help clarify the intricate details of Jewish law and ensure that families can fulfill the mitzvot of the holiday properly and peacefully.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel