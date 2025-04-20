Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto: “A place full of chatter is a place without livelihood”

In a recent address, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, head of the Shuva Israel institutions, offered a striking observation on the connection between excessive talk and the absence of true prosperity. According to the Rabbi, cities and communities characterized by constant noise, gossip, and storytelling often lack real substance—and more importantly, economic blessing.

“When there’s a lot of chatter in a place,” Rabbi Pinto said, “know that there is no livelihood there. If you want to come to a city and determine whether there are genuine businesses and financial activity—or if it’s all just talk—look around. If all you hear are stories, understand: this is not a city of productivity. It’s all stories. All talk.”

The Rabbi went on to stress the value of restraint and measured speech: “And when you see a place where people speak less—where there is quiet—don’t talk. What good will it do? What will it add to your life if you talk and tell stories? Will it make you more sociable? There’s no such thing anymore as ‘being sociable’… Enough. Guard your mouth.”

His words point to a deeper truth: that excessive noise and conversation are often a mask for emptiness. True success, he suggests, lies in silence, focus, and purposeful action.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel