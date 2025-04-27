Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto: “True holiness means setting boundaries even in permitted matters”

In a lecture delivered to his students in Miami, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto expounded on the deeper meaning of the verse “You shall be holy, for I, the Lord your God, am holy” (Leviticus 19). He explained that the obligation of holiness requires maintaining boundaries even in areas that are otherwise permitted.

According to Rabbi Pinto, “It is not enough to refrain from forbidden acts; one must also avoid excess in what is permitted. Do not say: ‘It is permitted to eat meat, so I will eat without limit,’ or ‘It is permitted to drink wine, so I will drink without restraint.’ Even the permissible must be enjoyed within proper bounds and moderation.”

Rabbi Pinto emphasized that maintaining such boundaries is essential for the health of the soul and spirit: “When a person is careful to avoid impurities — such as the impurity of a woman during her menstrual period, or other sources of impurity — it sharpens the soul and makes it healthier and more receptive to goodness. However, when the soul is clouded by improper eating, impurity, and harmful behaviors, it experiences discomfort and cannot find its proper place.”

Rabbi Pinto concluded by stating, “True holiness is the ability to set proper boundaries even in permissible matters. Only then can the soul grow and elevate itself in purity and holiness.”

