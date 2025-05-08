A message from the weekly Torah portion: How can one truly draw close to G-d?

At the beginning of Parashat Acharei Mot, the Torah describes the death of Aaron’s two sons, Nadav and Avihu, in a way that invites deep reflection:

“And the Lord spoke to Moses after the death of Aaron’s two sons, when they drew near before the Lord, and they died” (Leviticus 16:1).

They drew close to G-d—and precisely because of that closeness, they died.

A profound question arises: Is drawing close to G-d dangerous? After all, the essence of our spiritual mission is to seek closeness and attachment (deveikut) to the Divine. How can it be that such closeness results in death?

In a deep explanation brought by the Rebbe, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, the hidden danger of inappropriate closeness is revealed. This idea is interwoven with the words of the Talmud in Tractate Ketubot (103b), where Rabbi Yehuda HaNasi instructs his son: “Throw bitterness among the students.”

What does this instruction mean?

Rabbi Pinto brings the teachings of the holy Rabbi Menachem Mendel of Rimanov, who explains: true reception of light occurs from a distance. In nature, the moon receives its light from the sun only when it is at a certain distance. When it gets too close, its ability to reflect that light diminishes.

So it is with a student and his teacher. When a student feels excessive closeness to his teacher, he may lose reverence, begin to take him lightly, and no longer be a vessel capable of receiving his wisdom.

Only when there is awe can true reception take place. When the student senses a certain distance and reverence, he yearns, listens, and becomes open to true growth. That is why Rabbi Yehuda HaNasi said, “Throw bitterness”—maintain a level of distance and awe, so that the students see the teacher not as a friend, but as a mentor. That is how they will truly absorb Torah.

Rabbi Pinto explains that this is the essence of the verse about Aaron’s sons: “when they drew near before the Lord”—they sought unbounded closeness, bypassing the necessary awe and restraint. As a result, they crossed a sacred boundary—and perished.

As the Torah says: “After the Lord your G-d you shall walk… and Him you shall fear… and to Him you shall cleave” (Deuteronomy 13:5). The order is precise: only after there is awe can one cleave. Not closeness born of lightheartedness, but a closeness that emerges from humility and submission.

This is an eternal lesson for every Jew, concludes Rabbi Pinto: there is a closeness that brings one near, but there is also a closeness that distances. To truly be close to G-d, one must also know how to stand at a respectful distance. The deepest form of closeness is born out of awe. From there, one can receive light, and become a vessel of truth.

So too in divine service—not every sudden burst of enthusiasm is appropriate. Sometimes, true deveikut comes precisely when one stands with humility, trembling, and reverence.

