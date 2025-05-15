Rabbi Pinto Explains: Our Personal Connection to Lag BaOmer

This evening marks Lag BaOmer, the yahrzeit (anniversary of passing) of the divine Tanna, Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, author of the sacred Zohar. The day is observed across the Jewish world. Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto addressed the traditional customs associated with this day, as practiced by his forefathers, and illuminated its unique spiritual power. “On the eve of Lag BaOmer,” Rabbi Pinto wrote, “our fathers and teachers would complete the study of the Zohar, as well as the Idra Rabba and Idra Zuta, and would light candles in honor of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai.”He quoted the Chida in his work Moreh B’Etzba (Siman 8, note 223), who wrote:“On Lag BaOmer, one should increase joy in honor of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, for it is his day of celebration — and it is known that it was his wish that people rejoice on this day.” Rabbi Pinto added: “There are those who have the custom of learning in groups of ten on the night of Lag BaOmer, studying the praises of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai scattered throughout the Zohar and the Idra Zuta — and it is a beautiful custom. The Chayei Adam also wrote that Lag BaOmer is the yahrzeit of Rabbi Shimon, and in his honor some joy is customary.”

Regarding the passing of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, Rabbi Pinto described a remarkable scene recorded at the end of the Idra Zuta:

“When they brought out his bed, it rose into the air, and a holy fire went before it. As the bed entered the cave in Meron, a heavenly voice declared:

‘This is the man who shakes the earth, who stirs kingdoms. How many decrees in Heaven are nullified today in your merit. This is Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, of whom his Master boasts every day. Fortunate is his portion in this world and in the World to Come.’”

Rabbi Pinto emphasized that Lag BaOmer is not merely a historical remembrance — but an active spiritual force that continues to resonate.

“This is a day when the heavens open,” he said. “A day when anyone can change their path. Move from darkness into light. Bring the light of Torah, the light of inner wisdom, into their life.”

According to Rabbi Pinto, the teachings of Rabbi Shimon — the secrets of the Torah — were never intended solely for spiritual elites.

“Rashbi revealed the Zohar to the world, not as a ‘technical Kabbalah,’ but so that we live Torah with depth, so we understand what’s behind the words, so we live with an open heart.”

“On Lag BaOmer,” Rabbi Pinto concluded, “we don’t just light a fire — we ignite the soul.”

