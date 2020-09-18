Famous Disney Channel stars came together with a fun, educational video for viewers for Rosh Hashanah, and to wish everyone a 'Happy New Year," or as they aptly said, "L'Shana Tova."

In their latest video, they were joined by Just Roll With It star Tobie Windham who opened the segment, asking Martin and Tordjam to explain what Rosh Hashanah is.

"I know Rosh Hashanah is this week, but I don't know anything about it, I was wondering if you guys could tell me about it," Windham said.

"For me it's about bringing what I've learned in the year that's ending and then bringing that into the new year," Martin answered.





From there they were joined by other Disney Channel stars, including Raphael Alejandro from BUNK’D; Elie Samouhi from Upside-Down Magic; Sky Katz and Jason Maybaum from Raven’s Home; and Ava Kolker from Sydney to the Max who helped explain to Windham and viewing Disney Fans what Rosh Hashanah is.

They talk about Rosh Hashanah traditions, such as Tashlich, the practice of throwing bread crumbs into moving water, and many times the Jewish tradition of celebrating through food is mentioned. Samouhi even blew a shofar.

Windham then wished everyone a "Happy Rosh Hashanah to you all."

At this point, Martin jumped in and taught Windham how to say the greeting the Jewish way.

"Wait, wait, try this," she said. "'L'Shana Tova,' that means 'to a good new year.'"

Windham was then joined by the all the stars featured in the segment who then wished all viewing fans "L'Shana Tova."