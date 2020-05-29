Cannabis was used in ancient Israelite ceremony, researchers find

The first evidence that cannabis being used by ancient Israelites has been discovered after researchers found well-preserved cannaboid residue on an altar of a shrine in an ancient Israelite temple, according to a study published in the Journal of the Institute of Tel Aviv University.

The cannaboid residue is indicative that Israelites used cannabis for religious ceremonies, researchers recently discovered after analyzing "unidentified dark material" found on one of two altars of the Juhadite shrine in the ancient temple of Tel Arad, in the Negev.

On the smaller of the two altars residues of cannaboids teterahydrocannabinol (THC); cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabinol (CBN) were found, together with residues attributed to animal dung, suggesting that the cannabis resin had been mixed with the dung to enable heating.

The presence of animal fat also found in the are implies that the cannabis resin was mixed with it to facilitate evaporation. On the second, larger altar derivatives of frankincense were found. Although frankincense is well-known as one of the key components of biblical incense, it has not yet been scientifically identified in a Levantine archaeological context.

The fortress mound of Tel Arad was originally excavated on behalf of the Department Archaeology of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem by Yonahan Ahroni in the early 1960's. Excavations found fortresses that dated from the 9th to the early 6th centuries BCE which guarded the Juhadites kingodom's southern border, a time when the Babylonians conquered Jerusalem and destroyed the First Temple.

Gad Avigad, who analyzed the material during the initial finding suggested that the material contained animal fat, implying that the altars could have been used for small animal sacrificing. Most scholars assumed that the altars were used for incense burning, though no positive evidence of incense was ever actually found. While the excavation of the temple began more in the 1960's, it wasn't until recently that the one of the residues found on the smaller alter was re-analyzed and identified as cannabis. In the 1960's the the dark material found on the altar were submitted to the Department of Biochemistry of the Hebrew University, however results remained inconclusive.