The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

How Anglo Jewry began to listen

For generations, Anglo Jewry began the Shema with 'Hear, Oh Israel,' until Rabbi Sacks gave a new translation.

By NEVILLE TELLER  
DECEMBER 17, 2020 16:20
A sofer writes verses from the Shema prayer on a 'klaf' with a quill pen (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
A sofer writes verses from the Shema prayer on a 'klaf' with a quill pen
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
‘Hear, O Israel: the Lord our God, the Lord is One.”
For generation after generation of Jews in Britain and across what was once the British Empire, later the commonwealth, this was what the first words of the Shema, Judaism’s central prayer, meant. They were as if set in stone, for this is how they appeared in the first edition of Anglo Jewry’s Authorised Daily Prayer Book in 1890, translated by Rabbi Simeon Singer.
Over the succeeding century, Singer’s – as it came to be affectionately known – underwent more than 30 reprints, revisions and expansions. The “thee” and “thou” of the Victorian age were, somewhat late in the day, converted to “you.” Yet the words chosen by Singer to convey the meaning of the opening of the Shema remained unaltered, even in the revision of the much expanded Centenary edition produced in 1992 under the editorship of the new chief rabbi, Jonathan Sacks.
But by then Sacks was hard at work on his own complete revision and re-translation of the Authorised Daily Prayer Book. What appeared in 2006 was a totally re-conceived and much enlarged publication, including new and insightful commentaries and notes and an introductory essay: “Understanding Jewish Prayer.” To the surprise of some and the dismay of others, the old, familiar, hallowed opening words of the Shema in English had vanished, to be replaced with: “Listen, Israel, the Lord is our God, the Lord is One.”
In an attempt to preempt adverse comment, Sacks, through his online “Covenant and Conversation” website, provided a full and reasoned explanation of why he had taken this radical step.
He began by pointing to the profound difference between the two civilizations of antiquity that shaped the culture of the West ‒ ancient Greece and ancient Israel. The Greeks were the supreme masters of the visual arts: depiction, sculpture, architecture and the theater. Jews, as a matter of profound religious principle, were not. For Jews, God, the sole object of worship, transcends nature, cannot be seen and is revealed only in speech. After all, the world was created by speech (“God said, “Let there be light;” and there was light”).
Sacks maintained that Greece – and Rome following it – saw reality as the clash of powerful forces, indifferent to the fate of mankind. A world confined to the visible, he said, is an impersonal world in which we are temporary interlopers who must protect ourselves as best we can against the random cruelties of fate. He cites Judaism as the supreme example of the opposite. The patriarchs and prophets of ancient Israel were the first to understand that God is beyond the visible world ‒ hence the prohibition against graven images, visual representations and icons. The essential element at the heart of Judaism, he argued, is speech.
Time and again, Moses, warning the Israelites against worshiping any physical representation of the divine, reminds them that at Mount Sinai: “The LORD spoke to you out of the fire; you heard the sound of words but perceived no shape – nothing but a voice.”
Sacks quotes the great encounter between God and the prophet Elijah at Mount Horeb:
“‘Come out,’ He called, ‘and stand on the mountain before the LORD.’ And lo, the LORD passed by. There was a great and mighty wind, splitting mountains and shattering rocks by the power of the LORD; but the LORD was not in the wind. After the wind – an earthquake; but the LORD was not in the earthquake. After the earthquake – fire; but the LORD was not in the fire. And after the fire—a soft murmuring sound.”
And it was in that “still, small voice,” as it is generally known, that Elijah encountered God.
In short, the supreme religious act in Judaism is to listen. Ancient Greece was a culture of the eye; ancient Israel a culture of the ear. The Greeks worshiped what they saw; Israel worshiped what they heard.
Having established the quintessential importance of speech in Judaism, Sacks turned to the meaning of the Hebrew word “shema.” He maintained that it is untranslatable into English, pointing to its many meanings: to hear, to listen, to pay attention, to understand. It is, he wrote, the closest biblical Hebrew comes to a verb that means “to obey.”
So, he maintained, “Shema Yisrael” does not mean “Hear, O Israel.” It means something like: “Listen. Concentrate. Give the word of God your most focused attention. Strive to understand so that you can obey.”
It was a convincing rationale for his new translation. And this is the point at which I claim a brief footnote in the story. In the first edition of the new Sacks Authorised Daily Prayer Book, the first line of the translated Shema appears as: “Listen, Israel, the Lord is our God, the Lord is One” – punctuated like that. Ever a stickler for grammar and punctuation, it seemed to me that the correct way to punctuate that vital sentence ‒ especially in line with Sacks’s own reasoning about listening ‒ would be to follow “Israel” with a colon. So, chutzpadik, I wrote to the chief rabbi, via the chairman of the editorial committee involved in publishing this new volume. In the second, and all subsequent editions of Sacks’s new siddur – and also his machzorim – published a few years later, the sentence appears as “Listen, Israel: the Lord is our God, the Lord is One.”
Whether I am truly responsible for that vital colon, I do not know. But I never open a Sacks siddur or machzor without a tiny glow of satisfaction.

The writer is Middle East correspondent for Eurasia Review. His latest book is The Chaos in the Middle East: 2014-2016 and he blogs at www.a-mid-east-journal.blogspot.com.


Tags Judaism jonathan sacks rabbi jonathan sacks prayer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel should not agree to 'outrageous' Hamas prisoner swap By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El Was the Arab Spring a revolution? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
4 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by