The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Is there justification in Judaism to exempt haredim from the IDF?

There are several competing opinions on the halacha regarding blanket exemptions from the military — but the current system in Israel goes against Jewish law.

By SHLOMO BRODY  
JULY 23, 2021 04:10
HAREDI PROTESTERS decry the draft in Jerusalem. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
HAREDI PROTESTERS decry the draft in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
 Haredim and army service
For the first time in many years, no haredi parties are represented in the government coalition. This has led, once again, to new discussions about the exemption of haredi men from serving in the Israeli Army, especially since the Supreme Court has ruled that the government must issue new legislation on this sensitive topic. 
While the government seems rightly more focused on integrating haredi citizens into the workforce, it will remain hard to avoid the draft issue as haredim continue to represent the largest growing sector of Israeli youth. 
The Torah speaks very harshly of groups of people who attempt to evade national service. When the tribes of Reuben and Gad requested to settle on the eastern bank of the Jordan River, before the Israelites began their conquest of the Land of Israel, Moses exclaimed, “Are your brothers to go to war while you stay here?” (Numbers 32:6) Moses ultimately consented to their request, but only after those tribes pledged to join their brethren in battle. 
The Torah exempted the tender-hearted and recent home-builders from serving in battle (Deuteronomy 20:5-8). The Talmud, however, asserted that these exemptions only applied for optional wars intended to expand Israel’s borders, but not for mandatory wars (milhemet mitzvah) which are necessary to conquer the land or defend Israel against its enemies. As the Mishna states, “Regarding an obligatory war, all go out, even the groom from his chamber and the bride from the canopy.”
Following the loss of national sovereignty, Jews were rarely drafted into the army. This changed after emancipation. As Profs. Derek Penslar and Judith Bleich have documented, the phenomenon of Jews serving in non-Jewish armies greatly divided rabbinic scholars. Some figures, including German scholars Rabbis Samson Raphael Hirsch (1808-1888) and Moshe Glasner (1856-1924), were enthusiastic supporters of such patriotic service. Other 19th century figures, including Rabbis Samuel Landau and Meir Eisenstadter, expressed serious reservations about the laxities imposed on religious observance as well as the halachic propriety of the aggressive warfare frequently practiced by those armies. 
While expressing similar reservations, Rabbi Moses Sofer noted that it was within the rights of governments to “tax” citizens with military service. (Shu’t Hatam Sofer Likutim 6:29) If quotas were imposed upon the Jewish community, he insisted on using a lottery to choose draftees, with no distinction made between observant and non-observant Jews. However, citing Talmudic-era exemptions of scholars toward taxes for municipal fortifications, he argued that rabbinic students and clergy were exempt from military service, a sentiment found in many cultures, including his own.
THE NOTION that spiritual leaders are exempt from warfare might have biblical support in the exclusion of the tribe of Levi from the military census. Maimonides, in noting the unique role of the Levites as spiritual leaders (“the Lord’s corps”) who lived amongst all the other tribes, asserts that they did not go to war, even as the Talmud never mentions such an exemption. Maimonides further adds, “Any person throughout the world whose spirit has uplifted him... to stand before God, to serve Him... and has cast aside the many considerations that men have sought” will share the same lot as the Levites. 
Based on these sentiments, Rabbi Yehiel M. Tukichinsky (d. 1955) and other rabbinic figures active at the time of Israel’s founding asserted that dedicated rabbinic students should be excused from military service, especially since their studies provided central spiritual support for the national cause.
This thesis, however, was rejected by other leading rabbis who stressed that defending Israel’s inhabitants is a positive commandment that allows for no broad exemptions. They noted that Maimonides’s statement was a homiletic exhortation for spiritual excellence which also included non-Jews (“any person throughout the world”) and that he never mentioned such an exemption for Levites or others when he codified the laws of war. 
They also argued that the historic exemption from certain tax payments does not mean that scholars should sit aside and not protect their homeland and brethren. As Rabbi Shlomo Yosef Zevin wrote to other rabbinic leaders during Israel’s War of Independence, “It is your obligation to encourage young and healthy scholars to fight. Will you send your brothers to war, and yourselves sit at home?” 
Some have retorted that even religious-Zionist figures like Rabbi Isaac Herzog, while generally encouraging enlistment as a great mitzvah, supported the exemption of yeshiva students during the state’s earliest years. Yet this was at a time when yeshiva study desperately needed resuscitation after the Holocaust, and the exemption applied to 400 students. It is hard to apply such a ruling in an era when a growing percentage of the draft-age population claim exemptions and Torah study flourishes, including in many yeshivot dedicated to producing students who will also serve as soldiers. 
Some historians have further argued that even the legendary ultra-Orthodox leader, Rabbi Abraham Karelitz, who lobbied David Ben-Gurion for yeshiva exemptions, did not believe that the discharge should be applied to every haredi Jew, perhaps out of fear that widespread abuse would ultimately lead to this privilege being revoked from those who truly learn with vigor. 
Of course, Torah study represents an important cultural value, and the state should be saluted for creating different types of arrangements that allow students to flourish as soldiers and scholars. But no justification exists in Halacha (Jewish law) to issue blanket exemptions to anyone who simply claims that they desire to exclusively learn Torah.
We can be hopeful that a new generation of haredi leadership will recognize the gravity of this non-halachic practice. 
The writer is a presidential scholar at Bar-Ilan University Law School and the author of A Guide to the Complex: Contemporary Halakhic Debates. He directs the Tikvah Overseas Students Institute. 


Tags halacha haredim Enlistment law
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

It's time for Israel to get into the Olympic spirit - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
DAOUD KUTTAB

Is Gaza human-rights activist Mohammad El Halabi getting a fair trial?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB
Leah Aharoni

Why we should everything to save 2-year-old Alta Fixsler - comment

 By LEAH AHARONI
Douglas Bloomfield

Trust must be restored between Israel and the USA - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Rachel Levmore

Two rabbis oppose the prenup that prevents women from becoming agunot

 By RACHEL LEVMORE
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

COVID: Entrance of vaccinated to Israel postponed again amid outbreak

THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week.
3

20% of Americans believe microchips are inside COVID-19 vaccines - study

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.
4

Israeli lab: Some existing drugs could stop COVID at almost 100%

Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021.
5

Coronavirus: Israel launches ‘Happy Badge’ for weddings and large parties

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett prepares to adress the nation at a press conference regarding the coronavirus pandemic, July 14, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by