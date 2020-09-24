The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Jewish groups partner to launch Akedah Project for Rosh Hashanah

"Jews come together over a shared text, and offer dialogue, discussion, debate, and criticism—always within the context of a community.'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 24, 2020 22:15
THE SHOFAR and prayers are supposed to help us with introspection but that is not always easy. A father holds a shofar for his daughter to blow. (photo credit: LUCY NICHOLSON / REUTERS)
THE SHOFAR and prayers are supposed to help us with introspection but that is not always easy. A father holds a shofar for his daughter to blow.
(photo credit: LUCY NICHOLSON / REUTERS)
Four international Jewish organizations have partnered to launch an online platform of specially-curated content revolving around the Binding of Isaac story from the Bible that is central to the holiday of Rosh Hashanah.
The online platform, known as "The Akedah Project", features short videos in which prominent scholars, artists and teachers offer a wide variety of perspectives on this most confounding of Biblical stories, in which Abraham is asked by God to sacrifice his son Isaac. The videos will include contributions by rabbis and academic scholars, as well as perspectives drawn from Israeli poetry, LGBTQ+ experiences, music and comedy.
The project was jointly created by BINA: The Jewish Movement for Social Change, 929 English, JewishLIVE/Judaism Unbound and the Oshman Family Jewish Community Center in Palo Alto.
"We see the Jewish message, 'Lay not your hand upon the lad,' which appears in the Akedah story, as central. We are told to treat each person with dignity and respect regardless of their religion, race or sex, for we are all created in the image of God," said Nir Braudo, deputy director of BINA. 
"The Akedah Project is also a proof of concept for something much bigger," says Dan Libenson, the founder and executive director of jewishLIVE and Judaism Unbound. "Most Jews don't understand why the Binding of Isaac plays a central role in the Rosh Hashanah service," he says. "There isn't a single answer, and a highly accessible learning portal like this makes it possible for people to engage with a difficult text and come to their own conclusions."
The Akedah Project is hosted on jewishLIVE, an online platform for digital Jewish content, learning, and experiences that launched as the global pandemic began. So far, 7,000 people have visited the Akedah Project's main page and videos have been viewed more than 20,000 times. 
 
"Jews come together over a shared text, and offer dialogue, discussion, debate, and criticism—always within the context of a community. For us, this is what the Jewish people is all about, and partnering to produce 30 interpretations of a single text is a great expression of that," said Shira Hecht-Koller, director of education at 929 English, a co-creator of the project.


Tags Israel rosh hashana Judaica
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The lockdown aid package is welcome, but more must be done By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Emirati Crown Prince is this year's 'person of the year,' not coronavirus By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Elie Podeh The coming out of the Israel-Bahrain clandestine relationship By ELIE PODEH
Ruth Wasserman Lande An Arab-Israeli take on the Abraham Accords By RUTH WASSERMAN LANDE
Douglas Bloomfield If Biden wins, he'll have to get around Senator Mitch McConnell By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod
5 Goal of Natanz explosion was to send ‘clear’ message to Iran - EXCLUSIVE
VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by