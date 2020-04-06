A peek behind the curtain

Reaching 60 and breaking the shackles of oppression

By STEVE LINDE

As editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Report, I was told by management that my job as a journalist was a vital one, and I should keep coming into work as long as I could, because we have at least 60,000 subscribers and many more readers on the JPost.com website who rely on reading the magazine every two weeks.



My wish for my birthday is that it’s all over by then, not for me but for the whole country and the whole world. But as my late mother, Roseve, once wished me on my 21st birthday, “May all your dreams come true, and if they don’t, may you learn to cope with that too.” As a journalist, I have always believed in putting a positive spin on a story. Yes, I know this virus is potentially lethal, and it has tragically killed wonderful people. But it is also a common enemy that has brought humanity together and taught us to really appreciate the things in life – and people – we might have taken for granted. If there’s one thing I’ve learned from this disease it’s that the more you show compassion and reach out to others, even if it’s just a phone call, the better you feel about yourself.

Family and Passover in the time of corona



By DAVID BRINN

One of the reasons my wife and I decided to have four children was the hope that, come holiday times, the house would be chock-full of family – not only our kids, but in time their spouses and eventually grandchildren.

Making aliyah on our own, we were taking out an insurance policy that we wouldn't be lacking in company, but would have an occupied house and a full dinner table.

And it came to pass. All of it – even the spouses and a granddaughter.

We’ve always tried to be together for Passover Seder, and have generally succeeded, barring a child’s army service absences or obligations at the in-laws. Additionally, we’ve hosted longtime friends and families, singles, Chinese journalists and African refugees. The Seder table has been lively and joyous.

All that is changing due to the coronavirus lockdown. We’re all separated; some, like a daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter, only by two kilometers. A son in Tel Aviv prefers not to put his “elderly” parents in danger by coming home.

Another son is being inducted into the army early April, and between basic training and corona regulations, it’s unlikely we’ll see him home for the Seder.

That leaves one daughter and a dog home with us on Seder night. Keeping the evening joyous and lively will be the big challenge of Passover 2020. Sure, we’ll bring the laptop out and try to do a Zoom or Skype joint Seder from our various points in the country. But it’s not going to be the same.

That’s why we’ll give Elijah some company and pour some more cups for all those who can’t be with us. And that’s why, at the end of the Seder, we’ll vary the closing declaration and shout out “Next year in our house together!”

The writer is managing editor of The Jerusalem Post and likes his wife’s haroset more than anything.

Celebrating with absent friends and relatives

By LIAT COLLINS

Gathering with family and friends, out; social isolation, in. It goes against everything we have been taught and against our very instinct and nature, but if it can save lives, we do it. And you can be sure that we will wash our hands before the meal.

The writer is editor of The International Jerusalem Post. liat@jpost.com

Thinking of you

By ERICA SCHACHNE

Suddenly we find ourselves thrust into a dystopian near-hellscape even Stephen King couldn't have dreamed up. Our world looks the same, the almond trees are blossoming and the birds are singing, but it's eerily quiet and the next minute could turn everything upside-down again.

In Israel we're used to being a country apart and having different rules apply to us. But nothing could have given us the bandwidth for this. If you told me less than a month ago I'd be putting out two supplements on a weekly basis given these new pressures, I'd have... I don't know. Certainly not believed it.

But yes. It is true. Every morning, for a split second I wake up and forget. Then I spring into action: Time to fortify myself with healthy food I was lucky enough to purchase at a supermarket yesterday. Time to decide if I'll walk the kilometers into work - yes, I'm still going to the office, blessed routine and fresh air! - or take my chances on the bus and light rail, exchanging stares with the other aliens brave enough to risk it. And when I sit behind my desk, time to forget my own fears of everything imploding, and remember the people at home.

I ask myself: What do they want to read? Do they want comfort, reassurance, practical suggestions, humor, searing introspection, to forget? All of the above, I think. And then I put my head down and try to pull those threads together, stopping every so often to yell out in frustration, stress eat or laugh at some impossibly creative meme.

I'm grateful to have a purpose, to writers for taking inspiration and producing like never before. When I feel the printed Magazine in my hands, I'm thankful it's somehow come together for another week, and picture you at your kitchen table, hopefully feeling seen.

And Passover? I've been living in the moment, something that doesn't usually come naturally for me. I'll manage. I'm doing it on my own this year and I'll make it happen, somehow. In years to come, I'll recline at a decidedly more standard seder and be ever-so-grateful - for the return to normalcy, but also for the resilience this insane period has ingrained in all of us.

The writer is the editor of the Magazine and In Jerusalem. maglet@jpost.com