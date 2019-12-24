Hanukkah candle lighting from Belgrade, Serbia - watch

In honor of the holiday of Hanukkah, The Jerusalem Post will be live-streaming candle lighting events from around the world, including Moscow, Tokyo, Istanbul, Vienna and more.On Tuesday the second night of Hanukkah, candle lighting will be taking place in Belgrade, Serbia.Facebook page at 8:00 p.m. Israel time.On the first night of Hanukkah, Sunday, Jews in Moscow's Red Square lit candles and celebrated together, while the second night featured candle lighting in Istanbul, Turkey.The Jerusalem Post wishes all those celebrating a happy Hanukkah!You can watch it live on the Post's