IFCJ contributed in almost 50% increase in food baskets for Passover.

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) contributed to an increase of 47.8%, nearly half, in donating food baskets for Passover 2022 in soup kitchens across the country, compared to Passover of last year. In addition, the number of cooked meals distributed in soup kitchens for the holiday increased by 22.5 percent compared to Passover last year, over one-fifth. The increase in the number of food baskets and cooked meals distributed by the soup kitchens were made possible thanks to the addition of assistance in the amount of about half a million ILS, as provided by the IFCJ.

Twice a year, around the holiday seasons, the soup kitchens provide assistance through dedicated holiday baskets. As a result, food kitchens are forced to increase resources in favor of increasing the number of daily rations and distributing the food baskets designated for Passover. The grant for Passover, on behalf of the IFCJ, is intended to help increase resources, prevent the use of the annual budget of the food kitchens and prevent a significant impact on their activities. This year's grant is larger than that given to the food kitchens last year, which stood at about 350,000 ILS.

For example, in "Lasova" in Tel Aviv, 1,000 food baskets are distributed this year, compared to only 50 last year, and 4,000 cooked meals are distributed compared to 2,400 last year. At the "Mercaz HaChesed" in Sderot, 1,200 food baskets are distributed this year, double the amount distributed at Passover last year. At "Be’er-Sova", located in Be'er Sheva, 500 food baskets are distributed, compared to only 65 last year, and 1,800 cooked meals are distributed, compared to only 200 last year. At "Beit Batya" in Kiryat Shmona, 500 cooked meals are distributed compared to 180 meals last year, along with 400 food baskets, 100 more baskets compared to Passover last year.

The aid grant for the soup kitchens joins a special aid campaign for Passover held by the IFCJ, which focuses on basic needs, with an emphasis on food aid. Thanks to the mobilization of many Israeli-loving donors, the operating budget is about 18 million ILS and will provide assistance to about 50,000 families, the elderly, welfare children, lone soldiers and the needy.

As part of the campaign, which will last until the end of February, the IFCJ provides:

14,500 "Tav HaZahav" gift cards worth 400 ILS for food assistance and 17,000 "Dream Card" worth 300 ILS for assistance with clothing for children in after-school child care facilities and children in multi-purpose dormitories

7,000 food cards worth 500 ILS and 400 digital food cards worth 500 ILS will be distributed as part of the "Celebrating Friendship" program to families treated in social services departments and in financial distress in municipalities (clusters 1-7)

1,000 food cards worth 500 ILS to assist families treated by associations and aid organizations

9,000 food cards worth 400 ILS to assist lone soldiers in active service.

In addition, the IFCJ provides a grant of about half a million ILS to increase assistance to food kitchens that provide food assistance to about 5,000 seniors

Over 2,000 food cards worth 250 ILS to assist families through subsistence allowance

1,700 food packages worth 250 ILS will be distributed to families through the "Hand in Hand" organization

5,000 food packages worth 150 ILS will be delivered to needy families in cooperation with the "Latet" organization

IFCJ contributed in almost 50% increase in food baskets for Passover. (credit: IFCJ, ISRAEL YOSEF)

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, together with the Ministry of Welfare and Social Security, is also setting a budget of 8 million ILS to expand the "Golden Shield" program operated by the ministry. The additional budget will be allocated to assist the elderly and Holocaust survivors in providing basic needs. The assistance activity will be carried out in collaboration with the IFCJ, through the social services departments in the local authorities. Senior citizens receiving service in social services departments and those who were in severe distress in light of the economic crisis during the COVID-19 period will now receive assistance in purchasing food products up to 2,200 ILS per household through regular packages, food chain tickets, shopping vouchers for local shops or chilled meals.

In addition, the IFCJ provided 2.5 million USD in aid for Passover to Jewish communities in Ukraine. Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, the Fellowship has constantly assisted in evacuating Jews from their homes, providing food, medicine, necessary equipment, establishing a support assistance line and more. The Emergency Program of the IFCJ to the Jewish communities in Ukraine has so far included emergency grants totaling 4 million USD to a number of organizations working in the field. Now with the aid grant for Passover, the cumulative amount of grants has increased to 6.5 million USD.

Ahead of Passover, the IFCJ, in collaboration with Chabad, distributed 10 tons of matzah to the Jewish community in Odessa. The shipment, which was planned even before the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, arrived at the port of Odessa and its release was delayed due to the state of emergency at the port which approved the unloading and release of goods according to their degree of necessity for the war. After much effort on the part of the IFCJ and Chabad, the matzah delivery was released from the port and its distribution among the Jewish community began.