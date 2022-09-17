The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Judaism Jewish Holidays

What is special about Elul, other than approaching Rosh Hashanah?

What is special about the month of Elul, other than the fact that it is leading us towards the Days of Awe of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur?

By DVORA WAYSMAN
Published: SEPTEMBER 17, 2022 13:54
SERVICE OF the heart: Engaging in prayer in Elijah’s Cave, Haifa. (photo credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90)
SERVICE OF the heart: Engaging in prayer in Elijah’s Cave, Haifa.
(photo credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90)

We are now in the holy month of Elul, the sixth month in the Hebrew calendar. There is a rabbinic allusion that the month was named from the initial letters of Ani le’dodi ve’dodi li (I am my beloved’s and my beloved is mine), describing the relationship between God and His people.

What is special about the month of Elul, other than the fact that it is leading us towards the Days of Awe of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur?

According to the Aggadah, its special significance lies in Moses’s 40-day stay on Mount Sinai (Exodus 34:28), which was calculated to have begun on 1st Elul and ended on 10th Tishrei (Yom Kippur).

Elul is a month of repentance.

After Israel committed the sin of the Golden Calf and the tablets of the Ten Commandments had been broken, Moses ascended Mount Sinai for the second time to bring back the Torah to his people, staying there until the Day of Atonement, the end of the period of repentance.

The prayers of repentance that we say during Elul are known as Slihot, or Penitential Prayers. They are a plea for forgiveness for our sins because we know that we are approaching a time when we will be judged. We are told that by repentance, giving charity and our prayers, we will be forgiven and written into the Book of Life for another year.

Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur act as an anchor for the Jewish people. (credit: David Holifield/Unsplash) Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur act as an anchor for the Jewish people. (credit: David Holifield/Unsplash)

Prayer is also known as the service of the heart. Reb Nachman of Breslov expressed it beautifully: “Every word of your prayer is like a rose, which you pick from its bush. You continue until you have formed a bouquet of blessings, until you have pleated a wreath of glory for the Lord.”

“Every word of your prayer is like a rose, which you pick from its bush. You continue until you have formed a bouquet of blessings, until you have pleated a wreath of glory for the Lord.”

Rebbe Nachman of Breslov

When mystics pray, they believe there is an ascent of the soul, when it soars to the upper worlds. Prayers of thanksgiving and praise are deemed worthier than petitionary prayers when we are asking for things because they are selfless. Some people believe that the highest form of worship is silence. Prayers purify, refine and ennoble our hearts. The Bible tells us that Abraham was the first to utter a true prayer – for his fellow man. And in these times, especially when we in Israel anticipate the rise of terrorism, which has again reared its ugly head in recent days, we should pray for all Jews to have a good and safe year. We share a common destiny, Jews in Israel and abroad, and if it is good for one Jew, it is good for us all. It is this shared destiny that binds us together, no matter how different our ethnic and cultural boundaries may be.

A poem apt for the time

I memorized the following poem when I was a schoolgirl. It was written by a non-Jew, Stephen Grellet, but I think it is appropriate now and throughout the year, for although it is not a prayer, it seems apt at this time when we are resolving to be better people not just for ourselves but for all mankind.

 “I shall pass through this world but once;

 Any good therefore that I can do,

 Or any kindness I can show

 To any human being,

 Let me do it now.

 Let me not defer it or neglect it

 For I shall not pass this way again.” ■

The writer is the author of 14 books. Her own favorite novel, Esther – a Jerusalem Love Story, has just been republished by Chaim Mazo.



Tags rosh hashanah poetry Elul slichot high holidays
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists find COVID-19 antibodies that can make boosters unnecessary

The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative).
2

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
3

Why did Queen Elizabeth II never come visit Israel? - comment

Lord Rabbi Sacks with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace
4

Russia gives up key northeast towns as Ukrainian forces advance

A man stands next to a business and entertainment centre heavily damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine September 9, 2022
5

Britain's King Charles III is a problem for the Palestinians - opinion

KING CHARLES III, as the Prince of Wales, meets with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by