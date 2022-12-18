Hanukkah: Leaders, celebrities wish Jewish people a Chag Sameach

World leaders, celebrities and more are wishing the Jewish people a "Happy Hanukkah" on the first night of the Jewish holiday.

Government officials and world leaders

Incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video of himself lighting the Hanukkah candles while saying, "Happy Hanukkah to all the Israeli citizens!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@b.netanyahu)

The Israeli Ambassador in Ukraine tweeted three pictures of the lighting of the Hannukiah in Kyiv. "Lighting the first Hanukkah candle at Maidan Nezalezhnosti in Kyiv," he wrote on Twitter.

Rashtrapati Bhavan, President of India, wished Israel's President Isaac Herzog a Chag Sameach on Twitter, saying, "May Hanukkah bring hope, light and positivity to those celebrating this festival of lights. Chag Hanukkah Sameach President Isaac Herzog." Herzog then retweeted it, saying, "Thank you dear President Murmu! We appreciate your warm wishes and look forward to celebrating this magical holiday of lights."

Thank you, dear President Murmu! We appreciate your warm wishes and look forward to celebrating this magical holiday of lights. https://t.co/sUszvTf3m8 — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) December 18, 2022

The Polish Embassy in Tel Aviv tweeted a picture of a Menorah, two sufganiyot and a little present and saying, "Happy Hanukkah."

MP and former head of the UK's Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn took to his Twitter to wish the Jewish people a Happy Hanukkah as well. "Wishing Jewish communities in Islinton North and beyond a very happy Hanukkah. May this Festival of Lights bring peace, warmth and love to all those who are celebrating at the joyous time of year. Chag Chanukah Sameach," he wrote.

Corbyn was, for a long time, broadly criticized during his time as head of the Labour Party of antisemitism for various comments he has made, as well as for keeping the company of well-known antisemites in the past.

Wishing Jewish communities in Islington North and beyond a very happy Hanukkah. May this Festival of Lights bring peace, warmth and love to all those who are celebrating at this joyous time of year. Chag Chanukah Sameach! pic.twitter.com/1fVVnOxqIj — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) December 18, 2022

Herzog tweeted a picture of himself reciting the blessings as he was lighting his menorah.

חג אורים שמח! pic.twitter.com/9MWy2SBPt6 — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) December 18, 2022

The Ambassador of Israel to India, Sri Lanka and Bhutan Naor Gilon tweeted a picture of himself lighting a menorah and wrote, "Celebrating Hanukkah and lighting the candles at home with many dear friends. Including friends from our region. Feeling blessed."

Celebrating #Hanukkah and lighting the candles at home with many dear friends. Including friends from our region. Feeling blessed. pic.twitter.com/xzTWguZmTX — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) December 18, 2022

Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Fleur Hassan-Nahoum wrote on her Twitter, "Happy Hanukkah from the incredible pink city of Jaipur, India."

Chabad of the UAE tweeted a picture of their Menorah, "Happy Chanukah from Abu Dhabi!"

חנוכה שמח מאבו-דאבי!Happy Chanukah from Abu Dhabi! pic.twitter.com/be6boFfY9U — ChabadUAE חב״ד אמירויות (@ChabadUae) December 18, 2022

"The Biden-Harris Administration wishes you and your loved ones a Happy Hanukkah!" The White House tweeted.

The Biden-Harris Administration wishes you and your loved ones a Happy Hanukkah! pic.twitter.com/YHO51TCT9j — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 18, 2022

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted a video of himself explaining the holiday of Hanukkah. "Happy Hanukkah to everyone celebrating in the UK and around the world!"

Happy Hanukkah to everyone celebrating in the UK and around the world! pic.twitter.com/FgN24gwS8y — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 18, 2022

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted, "Chag Hanukkah sameach. I wish you and your family peace and light this holiday season."

Chag Hanukkah sameach. I wish you and your family peace and light this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/IUepKCIUgZ — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) December 18, 2022

The Anti-Defamation League took the opportunity to wish everyone a Happy Hanukkah but also remind everyone about the rise in antisemitism, saying, "Today, we dispel the darkness of antisemitism. Show your support by sharing this image to #ShineALight this Hanukkah season. In a time of rising antisemitism, we're proud to be a Shine A Light partner."

Today, we dispel the darkness of antisemitism. Show your support by sharing this image to #ShineALight this Hanukkah season. In a time of rising antisemitism, we're proud to be a @ShineALight_On partner. More at https://t.co/0Rycmu3GUD pic.twitter.com/WZoyll5VH0 — ADL (@ADL) December 18, 2022

New York Attorney General Letitia James wrote on her Twitter, "Chag Sameach to everyone celebrating Hanukkah in New York and across the world. Hanukkah reminds up of the power of light and the resilience of the Jewish people in the face of the greatest challenges. I hope everyone celebrating has a wonderful eight days."

Chag Sameach to everyone celebrating #Hanukkah in New York and across the world.Hanukkah reminds us of the power of light and the resilience of the Jewish people in the face of the greatest challenges.I hope everyone celebrating has a wonderful eight days. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) December 18, 2022

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby also wished the Jewish people a happy holiday on Twitter. "Praying for our Jewish sisters and brother in this country and around the world on the first day of Hanukkah. May God's light and peace be upon you. Hanukkah Sameach!"

Praying for our Jewish sisters and brothers in this country and around the world on the first day of Hanukkah. May God’s light and peace be upon you. Hanukkah Sameach! pic.twitter.com/G1xktiQowp — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) December 18, 2022

Celebrities

Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, Larry the Cat, also wished the Jewish people a "Meowzel Tov!" on their Twitter, saying, "Wishing a happy and peaceful Hanukkah to all of my followers who are celebrating."

Wishing a happy and peaceful Hanukkah to all of my followers who are celebrating x pic.twitter.com/QAathqivxs — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) December 18, 2022

Actor and comedian Adam Sandler tweeted a video of his Hanukkah song. "Have a great Chanukah and thinking of you all."

Have a great Chanukah and thinking of you all pic.twitter.com/WysxQpMZmA — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) December 18, 2022

Singer-songwriter Paul McCartney also wished his Jewish fans a happy Hanukkah. "Happy Hanukkah y'all - Paul."

Jeopardy tweeted a video of the TV host Mayim Bialik and wrote, "Happy Hanukkah from all of us at Jeopardy!"

Happy Hanukkah from all of us at Jeopardy! pic.twitter.com/wQmg6iWGbA — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) December 18, 2022

"Happy Hanukkah from our street to yours! May your holiday be filled with peace, love and light!" Sesame Street wrote on Twitter with a cute picture of Elmo and his friends.

Happy Hanukkah from our street to yours! May your holiday be filled with peace, love and light! pic.twitter.com/bpBUM7K3RO — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) December 18, 2022

The Betty Boop official Twitter account tweeted a picture of Betty Boop and her dog celebrating Hanukkah. "Hanukkah begins at sundown! Wishing a very happy Hanukkah to all who are celebrating!"

Hanukkah begins at sundown! Wishing a very happy #Hanukkah to all who are celebrating! pic.twitter.com/WfcfB7qjng — Betty Boop (@bettyboopnews) December 18, 2022

Disney tweeted four different pictures of Ron Stoppable from one of their hit 2000s TV show Kim Possible, saying, "Happy Hanukkah! Learn more about the holiday with Ron Stoppable."

Happy Hanukkah! Learn more about the holiday with Ron Stoppable. pic.twitter.com/Nv4wB7BMcc — Disney (@Disney) December 18, 2022

The Muppets tweeted their holiday card and wrote, "Happy Hanukkah from our family to yours! Wishing you a warm and wonderful holiday."

Happy Hanukkah from our family to yours! Wishing you a warm and wonderful holiday. pic.twitter.com/tdP7B9XUKJ — The Muppets (@TheMuppets) December 18, 2022

"As I've spoken about, our holiday episode was a complicated one to film as it was the first episode we recorded after Leslie passed away," Mayim Bialik wrote on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim)

"We managed to find some joy and we know that the episode touched a lot of hearts as we welcomed in the winter holidays with a proposal for Randi and Carter, and of course, a cute little penguin. In addition, as someone who celebrates Hanukkah, I was super pumped to get to wear this awesome sweater. The festival of lights lasts eight nights and begins Sunday, December 18th. Wishing all of you a season full of light that blocks out any darkness."

Disney UK tweeted a picture of Mickey Mouse and the gang celebrating Hanukkah together, saying, "Hanukkah Sameach to all who celebrate!"

Hanukkah Sameach to all who celebrate! pic.twitter.com/mJyz8DKTij — Disney UK (@Disney_UK) December 18, 2022

DreamWorks Animation tweeted a cute sketch of a dragon lighting the Hanukkah candles. "Wishing you a happy and joyous Hanukkah from DreamWorks Animation!"

Wishing you a happy and joyous Hanukkah from DreamWorks Animation! : Adam Rosette, Story Artist pic.twitter.com/aNgvaxBM7H — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) December 18, 2022

Build-A-Bear is "sending lots of holiday hugs during the Festival of Lights," with their Hanukkah bears!

Happy Hanukkah from Build-A-Bear! Sending lots of holiday hugs during The Festival of Lights pic.twitter.com/VN4K7RB6JD — buildabear (@buildabear) December 18, 2022

Israel wishes the country and the Jewish people a Chag Sameach

The State of Israel's official Twitter account tweeted, "Miracles are all around us. We just have to look for them. Happy Hanukkah to all of our Jewish friends around the world."

Miracles are all around us. We just have to look for them. Happy #Hanukkah to all of our Jewish friends around the world pic.twitter.com/fXOvvwWNz8 — Israel ישראל (@Israel) December 18, 2022

The National Library of Israel tweeted a picture of a boy standing by the Western Wall, Kotel, in 1969.

The first night of HanukkahThe Western Wall, Jerusalem, 1969Photo by IPPA staff, the Dan Hadani Collection, the Pritzker Family National Photography Collection at the National Library of Israel pic.twitter.com/GuG9sDmU7X — National Library of Israel (@NLIsrael) December 18, 2022

Yad Vashem tweeted a picture of Jewish children from before the Holocaust.

The Jewish holiday of #Hanukkah starts tonightExplore our online exhibit "Hanukkah: The Festival of Lights Before, During & After the Holocaust", which shares ways this holiday was observed throughout Europe through photos, artifacts & personal testimonyhttps://t.co/PLpjUHxPF7 pic.twitter.com/0hjPoj0rqx — Yad Vashem (@yadvashem) December 18, 2022

Sports teams

The Chicago Bears tweeted a picture of a spinning dreidle and wrote, "Ahead of today's game, we want to wish a happy first night of Hanukkah from the Bears!"

Ahead of today's game, we want to wish a happy first night of Hanukkah from the Bears! pic.twitter.com/M9F91lPqvU — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 18, 2022

Philadelphia Eagles tweeted a picture of a Menorah and wrote, "Happy Hanukkah!"

The Boston Celtics basketball team tweeted a "Happy Hanukkah to all our fans celebrating."

Happy Hanukkah to all our fans celebrating pic.twitter.com/fLLu5Xtea7 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 18, 2022

Miami HEAT tweeted a gif of a Menorah being lit, with "Happy Hanukkah!" written at the top.

The official Twitter account of the Liverpool Football club tweeted, "Happy Chanukkah to all of our supporters celebrating!"

Happy Chanukah to all of our supporters celebrating! pic.twitter.com/wBRYdK7DEX — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 18, 2022

The Tottenham Hotspur Football Club also tweeted a picture of a Chanukiyah and wrote, "Wishing a very happy Hanukkah to everyone celebrating."

Wishing a very happy #Hanukkah to everyone celebrating pic.twitter.com/nmUMlF59ii — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 18, 2022

Manchester United Football's official Twitter tweeted, "Wishing a happy Hanukkah to those of you starting your celebrating today!"

Wishing a happy #Hanukkah to those of you starting your celebrations today! ❤️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/Nwu5Qf91tG — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 18, 2022

West Ham United tweeted, "Happy Hanukkah to all the Hammers celebrating!"

Happy #Hanukkah to all the Hammers celebrating! pic.twitter.com/vAIG98nM4v — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 18, 2022

Southampton Football Club tweeted, "Wishing a very happy Hanukkah to all those celebrating!"

Wishing a very happy #Hanukkah to all those celebrating! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/f0PJAAH4Hm

— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) December 18, 2022